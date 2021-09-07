Omni Design Opens Design Center in Fort Collins, Colorado

Will Accelerate Development of IP for 5G and Automotive

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$ADC #5G–Omni Design Technologies, a leading provider of high-performance, low-power mixed-signal intellectual property (IP) products, today announced the opening of a new design center in Fort Collins, Colorado. This will be the fourth design center in addition to the existing design centers in Milpitas, California, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India.

Omni Design provides high-performance, ultra-low power analog-to-digital converter (ADC), digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and analog front end (AFE) IP products, as well as compact and low-power process, voltage and temperature (PVT) monitors in advanced FinFET nodes to 28nm process nodes. Omni Design is recruiting new talent in engineering, sales, and operations, and the Fort Collins design center will contribute to all of the company’s product lines.

“Customer demand for Omni Design IP for the 5G, automotive, AI and IoT markets is growing rapidly,” said Dr. Kush Gulati, president and CEO of Omni Design Technologies. “We are continuing to hire top talent aggressively. Fort Collins offers a rich pool of highly-skilled analog and mixed signal engineers needed to build the market defining high performance, low power mixed-signal IP products being delivered by us.”

About Omni Design Technologies

Omni Design Technologies is a leading provider of high-performance, ultra-low power IP cores in advanced process technologies that enable highly differentiated systems-on-chip (SoCs) in applications ranging from wired and wireless communications, automotive, imaging, sensors, and the internet-of-things (IoT). Omni Design, founded in 2015 by semiconductor industry veterans, has an excellent track record of innovation and collaborating with customers to enable their success. The company is headquartered in Milpitas, California with additional design centers in Fort Collins, Colorado, Billerica, Massachusetts and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.omnidesigntech.com.

