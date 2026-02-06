OMG They’re Back Again: T-Mobile Teams Up with the Backstreet Boys for Big Game Commercial

A reimagined “I Want It That Way” brings the Un-carrier's “best experience” to life, with appearances from Druski, mgk and Pierson Fodé to show why it’s better at T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is back in the Big Game for the 13th consecutive year — this time, with the Backstreet Boys to tell America why it’s better over here. Featuring the iconic group alongside cameos from Druski, mgk and Pierson Fodé, T-Mobile's Big Game commercial explains how when it comes to wireless, people don’t want it any way, they want it that way — with America’s Best Network, the best value and industry-leading benefits, all with T-Mobile.

Filmed inside T-Mobile’s Times Square Signature Store with real customers, the commercial begins with a simple question, “Why is it better over here?” The answer comes with the push of a button, unleashing a show-stopping performance set to a reimagined take on the iconic Backstreet Boys anthem “I Want It That Way.”

“This spot is about asking Americans to pause and think about what their wireless provider actually does for them,” said Lucy McLellan, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at T-Mobile. “We believe people deserve more than just a connection — they deserve more benefits, more transparency and a better overall experience — and that’s what sets T-Mobile apart. Bringing the Backstreet Boys back was a fun way to put a fresh twist on an iconic song and bring that message to life on the biggest stage in the world. The takeaway is simple: it’s better over here.”

Watch Tell Me Why (T-Mobile’s Version) on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_3eB7omJO4

“A mix of live experiences and nostalgia is having a real moment right now. Real human interaction, connectivity and being more present is what I believe is speaking to people of all generations,” said Andrew Panay, Founder and CEO, Panay Films. “Connecting us is what T-Mobile’s all about. Bringing in the iconic Backstreet Boys — to the iconic Times Square — speaks directly to this moment we’re having, but also to T-Mobile’s wish to bring us together.”

Created in partnership with Panay Films, the 60-second commercial will air in the second quarter of the Big Game on Sunday, Feb. 8.

Why it’s Better Over Here

Being a T-Mobile customer means getting more — industry-leading value, the best benefits in wireless and a world-class experience on top of America’s Best Network, all just for being with the Un-carrier. Members can enjoy the best entertainment bundle in wireless with Hulu on Us, Netflix on Us, Apple TV for just $3 a month, free DashPass by DoorDash, T-Satellite, and travel benefits like unlimited data abroad in over 215 countries and destinations and exclusive hotel and rental car perks. And the special treatment continues with exclusive ticket access and premium experiences at thousands of concerts and festivals nationwide, and weekly surprises through T-Mobile Tuesdays plus so much more, all just for being a customer.

Switch Faster with 15 Minutes to Better

Ready to see why it’s better here? With T-Mobile’s new 15 Minutes to Better experience — available in the T-Life app — people can switch faster than ever. With Easy Switch, they can find the right plan, then either keep their devices (and save the upgrade for later) or get same-day phone delivery powered by DoorDash Drive.

Want It That Way? Try It Free

And for those who want to experience it firsthand, T-Mobile Trial lets anyone experience the Un-carrier life before committing. This isn’t just a network trial — it’s a chance to experience America’s Best Network and some of T-Mobile’s most-loved benefits, completely free. That includes joining T-Mobile customers for a free Slurpee drink at 7-Eleven, Inc. this Tuesday with T-Mobile Tuesdays. Just download the T-Life app to get started.

To learn more about the benefits of being with T-Mobile, visit www.t-mobile.com/membership.

Credits:

Agency: Panay Films

Creative Team: Andrew Panay, Brian Klugman and Nate Tuck

Director: Steve Pink

Editor: Kevin Anderson

