Omega Strikers Cross-Platform 3v3 Footbrawler Ignites the Competition on Nintendo Switch, PC and Mobile on April 27

After Millions Join Beta Test, Ex-Riot Devs at Odyssey Interactive Add Learnings and Feedback to Deliver Best-in-Class Free-to-Play Multiplayer Game for the Next Generation of Players

Nintendo Switch Gameplay Trailer Revealed During Nintendo Direct; Pre-order and Wishlist Today on Nintendo, Steam, App Store, and Google Play

WATERLOO, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today during the Nintendo Direct, Odyssey Interactive, an independent game development studio founded by former Riot Games leads, announced that Omega Strikers, the free-to-play cross-platform 3v3 footbrawler, will launch on April 27, 2023. Arriving on Nintendo Switch, PC and on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices, Omega Strikers features full cross-play and cross-progression functionality between all platforms. Omega Strikers blends the best parts of modern competitive multiplayer games, weaving in goal-focused objectives, physical fun and knockouts, and character depth and mastery into thrillingly fast-paced matches. Following millions of players worldwide joining the Omega Strikers PC Open Beta on Steam in 2022, Odyssey has implemented a variety of new elements and features to further enhance the multiplayer experience based on the learnings and player feedback provided in preparation for the launch in April.

“The Omega Strikers PC Open Beta was an incredible opportunity for us to understand what did and didn’t resonate with players at scale, and we’re using these learnings to take action to evolve and make meaningful improvements to the game as we head into the full cross-platform launch on April 27,” said David Capurro, co-founder and game director, Odyssey Interactive. “Our goal with Omega Strikers is to realize the studio’s vision of providing a competitive game uniquely tailored to the needs of the biggest, most connected generation of players the world has ever seen, and April 27 will really mark the beginning of that vision coming to life.”

Odyssey has implemented a variety of new layers of strategy and progression to Omega Strikers in the lead up to launch and will continue to expand the competitive experience through extensive post-launch live service programming. Each matchup will now play out over three potential rounds and provide players with short breaks to upgrade abilities based on their individual performance in the previous round. Arenas are being overhauled to each feature unique layouts and environmental obstacles, including hazards and buffs, requiring their own strategies while being packed with immersive art and animations to set the tone. A variety of new gameplay features have also been added to augment progression including the Striker Affinity system as well as the tactical Core Flip skill, a special one-use-per-match ability that knocks away opponents and gives you a chance to strike first. Players can also look forward to new Quick Chat functionality, an enhanced visual experience both in and out of matches, additional collectible cosmetics and much more at launch.

Omega Strikers is an expansive and ever-evolving competitive multiplayer experience that will continue to grow alongside the player community. At launch on April 27, players can look forward to:

Choose Your Striker: Omega Striker s features a wild and ever-growing roster of diverse and vibrant characters known as Strikers. With 15 Strikers available at launch, each character is hand-crafted by Odyssey from the anime-inspired character art and animations to each of their individual abilities that provide players of all playstyles a multitude of options to take into the arena.

s features a wild and ever-growing roster of diverse and vibrant characters known as Strikers. With 15 Strikers available at launch, each character is hand-crafted by Odyssey from the anime-inspired character art and animations to each of their individual abilities that provide players of all playstyles a multitude of options to take into the arena. Strategy Meets Chaos: Each match in Omega Strikers will play out over the course of three quick rounds. After each round, competitors will have a chance to reset their strategy and upgrade their abilities from a shared resource pool—pick order is determined by each players’ performance in the last round. Teams who work together, adjust to their opponent’s strategy, use their abilities and special Core Flips at the right time during the moment-to-moment chaos will rise as the victors.

Each match in will play out over the course of three quick rounds. After each round, competitors will have a chance to reset their strategy and upgrade their abilities from a shared resource pool—pick order is determined by each players’ performance in the last round. Teams who work together, adjust to their opponent’s strategy, use their abilities and special Core Flips at the right time during the moment-to-moment chaos will rise as the victors. Evolved Arena: Every arena in Omega Strikers will not only have a different look and vibe, but will change up how the competition unfolds. Arenas are equipped with custom layouts – like back-to-back goals in the center of the arena – and unique environmental obstacles, including hazards and buffs, that will require teams to adapt their strategies to come out on top. Each arena also provides a lens into Omega Strikers’ overarching narrative providing new details on the Strikers, their worlds and backstories.

Every arena in will not only have a different look and vibe, but will change up how the competition unfolds. Arenas are equipped with custom layouts – like back-to-back goals in the center of the arena – and unique environmental obstacles, including hazards and buffs, that will require teams to adapt their strategies to come out on top. Each arena also provides a lens into overarching narrative providing new details on the Strikers, their worlds and backstories. A Signature Style – Influenced by Odyssey’s love of anime culture, fans worldwide have embraced Omega Strikers vibrant roster of Strikers. As players find the characters they like to compete with, they can unlock cosmetic items including skins, emotes, icons and more through the Striker Affinity system. The studio has doubled down on the style of the game by adding more emotes, animated reactions, evolved podium celebrations, an array of new skins, extra functionality to view Striker progression after matches and much more to bring the characters to life and further elevate the player experience.

– Influenced by Odyssey’s love of anime culture, fans worldwide have embraced vibrant roster of Strikers. As players find the characters they like to compete with, they can unlock cosmetic items including skins, emotes, icons and more through the Striker Affinity system. The studio has doubled down on the style of the game by adding more emotes, animated reactions, evolved podium celebrations, an array of new skins, extra functionality to view Striker progression after matches and much more to bring the characters to life and further elevate the player experience. Competitive Spirit – With competition at the center of Omega Strikers , players will be able to queue solo or squad up with friends to compete against others in ranked, unranked, or custom game modes at launch. The launch will also introduce the Rotating Goal Mode (RGM), a new queue aimed at presenting all of the explosive, over the top gameplay of Omega Strikers, but in a much more approachable way to enjoy, learn and lean into the chaotic physics of Omega Strikers . RGM features larger arenas with goals placed at different locations within as the core zips around at lightning speed and other modifications heighten the explosiveness of the matches.

With competition at the center of , players will be able to queue solo or squad up with friends to compete against others in ranked, unranked, or custom game modes at launch. The launch will also introduce the Rotating Goal Mode (RGM), a new queue aimed at presenting all of the explosive, gameplay of Omega Strikers, but in a much more approachable way to enjoy, learn and lean into the chaotic physics of . RGM features larger arenas with goals placed at different locations within as the core zips around at lightning speed and other modifications heighten the explosiveness of the matches. Built for Cross-Platform Competition – Omega Strikers features full cross-play and cross-progression support on Nintendo Switch, PC, mobile devices, and other planned consoles (details TBA). No matter the platform a player is competing on, they can pick up where they left off, maintaining their progression, unlocked Strikers and cosmetics, and, most importantly, their spot on the leaderboard.

Wishlist and pre-register Omega Strikers today by visiting the official game pages on Nintendo, Steam, App Store, and Google Play. Additional information on Omega Strikers availability on other platforms will be available soon.

Join the Omega Strikers Discord to follow along on the journey to launch. For additional information on Omega Strikers visit www.odysseyinteractive.gg/omegastrikers and follow the game on Twitter.

About Odyssey Interactive:

Odyssey Interactive was founded in 2020 by competitive multiplayer veterans Dax Andrus, David Capurro, Eric Lawless, and Richard Henkel, who worked together as leads at Riot Games on games like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics. The studio was founded with the vision of building an experience that would ignite the competitive spirit for the next generation of gamers – one that is bigger, more inclusive and connected than ever before. Odyssey Interactive raised $6 million in a seed funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). Omega Strikers, a 3v3 free-to-play competitive multiplayer game and the studio’s debut title, will launch on Nintendo Switch, PC and on the App Store for iPhone and iPad and Google Play for Android devices on April 27, 2023. For more information on Odyssey Interactive visit: https://www.odysseyinteractive.gg/

