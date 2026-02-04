Omeat Rebrands as Evergreen and Raises an Additional $6 Million in an Open Round of Funding, Signalling a Quiet Revolution in Beef Supply Stability

The rebrand reflects a disciplined, partnership approach to cultivated beef, focused on supply chain stability, not disruption

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Omeat, a leader in scalable cultivated meat production, today announced its rebrand to Evergreen Select and the raise of an additional $6 million in funding, reflecting the company’s sharpened focus on bringing stability to a beef industry defined by volatility.

Evergreen’s new identity formalizes a strategy that shifts cultivated meat from a consumer curiosity to a dependable infrastructure solution that strengthens the existing beef supply chain. In a market shaped by price swings, supply shocks, and forecasting uncertainty, Evergreen is built around a simple idea: stability is the product.

In 2025, one of the most constrained funding years for the sector, Evergreen successfully raised an additional $6 million in an open round of funding from S2G Investments, BOLD Capital Partners, Good Startup, and other existing investors, underscoring investors' belief in its disciplined B2B approach. A portion of the funds is allocated to regulatory due diligence required for approval, which the company expects to obtain in the near future.

“The problem with current animal protein supply isn’t a lack of innovation, it’s a lack of predictability,” said Jim Miller, President and CEO of Evergreen. “At Evergreen, stability is our product. We’ve built the company around radical consistency. Consistent quality, consistent costs, consistent taste and texture, and consistent execution, because that’s what turns skepticism into trust and opportunity.”

While much of the cultivated meat sector has emphasized disruption and future promises, Evergreen is taking a different path. The company focuses on repeatability, discipline, and operational fit, working alongside established meat producers rather than attempting to replace them. Its cultivated beef platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into existing end-to-end workflows through blended products that help partners manage volatility, stabilize pricing, and forecast with confidence.

“Evergreen will supply fresh, 100% beef to meat producers and partner with them to reach consumers.” Miller added, “We’re focused on strengthening how it’s supplied. By delivering predictable quality and pricing of real beef at scale, we help our partners build more resilient supply chains and keep beef affordable for consumers.”

Evergreen’s approach signals a renewed confidence from both investors and industry partners.

Today, Evergreen is working with meat distributors in the United States and Singapore to bring blended ground beef products to market and is well advanced in the regulatory review process in both regions. These efforts reflect the company’s belief that meaningful progress in food systems comes not from loud disruption, but from dependable performance—day after day.

“In a year when capital has been highly selective, Evergreen stood out for its operational discipline, regulatory focus, and clear path into the market,” said Kevin Lo, Partner at S2G Investments. “By prioritizing partnership, the company has positioned cultivated beef as a practical way to strengthen the existing beef supply chain.”

“We make beef for beef lovers and beef processors and we don’t compromise through plant based proteins,” said Eric Schulze, PhD, Chief Scientific and Technology Officer, "At Evergreen, we work with ranchers and meat producers to make delicious meat products, at the quality, quantity, and cost that customers expect."

By prioritizing execution, Evergreen is transforming cultivated meat from a theoretical concept into a proven, scalable solution.

ABOUT EVERGREEN SELECT

Evergreen Select is a cultivated meat company based in Thousand Oaks, California, focused on building a more reliable beef supply. By adding scalable cultivated real beef into existing systems, Evergreen delivers predictable costs, consistent quality, and protection from market volatility. Designed to work alongside the beef industry, Evergreen provides infrastructure-grade solutions that support stable, affordable outcomes year-round. Evergreen products contain no antibiotics, GMOs, or artificially engineered inputs. The company has raised more than $55 million to date to build and validate a cost-competitive cultivated beef platform.

