Olo to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced that Noah Glass, Founder and CEO, and Peter Benevides, CFO, will present at the following investor conferences:

The ICR Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

The Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 4:15 p.m., Eastern Time.

The presentations will be webcast live, and replays will be available for a limited time under the “Events” section of Olo’s investor relations website at https://investors.olo.com.

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 100 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

