Olo Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation, today announced that it will report its first quarter fiscal year 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In conjunction with this announcement, Olo will host a conference call Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.olo.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Olo

Olo is a leading on-demand commerce platform powering the restaurant industry’s digital transformation. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s enterprise SaaS engine, enabling brands to maximize the convergence of digital and brick-and-mortar operations. The Olo platform provides the infrastructure to capture demand and manage consumer orders from every channel. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build digital experiences with the largest and most flexible restaurant commerce ecosystem on the market. Over 500 restaurant brands use Olo to grow digital sales, maximize profitability, and preserve direct consumer relationships. Learn more at olo.com.

