Olo Announces Appointment of Diego Panama to Chief Revenue Officer and Planned Retirement of Marty Hahnfeld

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint, today announced the appointment of Diego Panama to Chief Revenue Officer, effective July 5, 2022, and the retirement of Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer, effective June 30, 2022. Mr. Panama will assume the roles and responsibilities of Mr. Hahnfeld under the new title of Chief Revenue Officer.

Appointment of Diego Panama

The company has appointed Diego Panama to Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Panama joins Olo from LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP), where he most recently served as its Chief Commercial Officer leading Sales, Solutions Engineering, Partnerships, Customer Success, Support and Professional Services. During his eight years with LiveRamp, Mr. Panama grew alongside the organization through its early stages, its IPO, and its current stage as an established leader in its industry. Mr. Panama helped grow LiveRamp’s revenues from under $50 million to over $500 million. Mr. Panama will support Olo’s relationships with its restaurant brands and champion their successes as well as drive the company’s sales and marketing initiatives.

“I am proud to welcome Diego to team Olo,” said Noah Glass, Founder & CEO of Olo. “I am confident in the value he will bring to our current and future restaurant partners as we continue to provide them with the tools necessary to excel in today’s digital world. Diego’s extensive experience as a public company executive and proven track record of successfully scaling SaaS companies will be invaluable to drive Olo’s next chapter of execution growth as we realize our 100x scale opportunity.”

Mr. Panama joined LiveRamp from Microsoft Advertising, where he helped pioneer programmatic ad sales through the Microsoft Advertising Exchange, first as a product manager and then as a sales executive. Prior to Microsoft, Diego was Director of Programs at Endeavor, a cutting edge nonprofit working with high-impact entrepreneurs around the world.

Planned Retirement of Marty Hahnfeld

The company also announced today that Marty Hahnfeld, Chief Customer Officer, plans to retire from Olo effective as of June 30, 2022. Mr. Hahnfeld will remain in his current role through that time, then will transition to the role of advisor, providing strategic guidance to the company through the end of 2022.

“Marty has been a key leader in Olo’s efforts toward digital entirety and in our growth throughout the industry. On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to congratulate Marty on his successful tenure and thank him for his dedication and significant impact to Olo and its customers,” said Mr. Glass.

Mr. Hahnfeld has served as Chief Customer Officer since July 2013 leading the company’s sales, marketing, and post-sale customer support services. He was instrumental in growing Olo’s customer base to the more than 600 restaurant brands it serves today and was a valuable contributor in the transition to a public company in 2021.

“I am immensely proud of all that Olo has achieved during my tenure,” said Mr. Hahnfeld. “It’s been an incredible journey working with Noah, our incredible customers, and the entire Olo team. I will be forever thankful for the opportunity to have been a part of such a transformative organization.”

Olo is a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants that enables digital hospitality at every touchpoint. Millions of orders per day run on Olo’s on-demand commerce engine, providing restaurants a single source to understand and serve every guest from every channel, whether direct or third-party. With integrations to over 300 technology partners, Olo customers can build personalized guest experiences in and outside of their four walls, utilizing one of the largest and most flexible restaurant tech ecosystems on the market. Over 600 restaurant brands trust Olo to grow their digital ordering and delivery programs, increase efficiency, and delight their guests. Learn more at olo.com.

