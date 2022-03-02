Home Business Wire Olmstead Williams Communications Names 25-Year PR Veteran, Wes Robinson, as New Executive...
Olmstead Williams Communications Names 25-Year PR Veteran, Wes Robinson, as New Executive Vice President

di Business Wire

Robinson to manage growth for leading tech PR firm

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#B2BOlmstead Williams Communications (OWC) named Wes Robinson, a public relations veteran with more than 25 years of experience, Executive Vice President of the growing reputation management and PR agency that works with technology companies spanning healthcare, finance, and ID and security. As Executive Vice President, Robinson will oversee the firm’s growth of its existing client base as well as continue to build its executive team to shape the direction of OWC.


“Throughout the last four years, Wes has exemplified leadership skills, managed operations and delivered results for our team and clients,” said Tracy Williams, OWC’s CEO and founder. “Wes is a natural leader and gets everyone energized to hitting our #1 goal, achieving remarkable outcomes for our clients. He has the experience of managing clients on the leading edge of technology.”

Robinson’s career spans multiple industries, including technology, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, nonprofit, financial services and entertainment. He has led initiatives with top brands such as Mattel, Microsoft, Panasonic, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Toyota, Visa and Yahoo!. His award-winning programs have touched every aspect of the product/service cycle: from the chip/technology to products/services to online retailing and digital payments.

Robinson has served as OWC’s managing director since joining the firm in 2018, overseeing the day-to-day operations and growing the business while managing employee development. Prior to joining OWC, Robinson was a Vice President at Cohn & Wolfe, supporting its technology practice. He also worked at Golin PR and Porter Novelli.

About Olmstead Williams Communications

Olmstead Williams Communications is a leading Los Angeles tech public relations firm with a significant reputation management and thought leadership practice. The firm is well known for its message training that prepares CEOs for the national news media stage. It has a 14-year track record serving clients in fintech, healthcare tech, personal tech, medical device and pharmaceutical industry, construction and real estate tech, telecom and more.

To learn more, visit https://www.olmsteadwilliams.com/.

Contacts

Paulo Acuna

310-824-9000

pacuna@olmsteadwilliams.com

