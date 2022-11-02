OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is Now Available

Glide and grind above the clouds as you ride the winds to Radlantis, the lost skate-cropolis in the sky

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Private Division and Roll7 announced that OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, the second and final expansion to the critically acclaimed skateboarding action-platformer OlliOlli World, is now available digitally for the Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro, Xbox XIS, Xbox One consoles, and Windows PC*. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is available individually, as part of the deluxe OlliOlli World Rad Edition, as well as the Expansion Pass. The Rad Edition includes the base game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, and the “Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item.





Join the fearless Radmospheric Three – Squid, Licht, and Professor Planks – unified to prevent B.B. Hopper, the business frog, from exploiting the rumored hidden city in the sky. As you traverse these incredible heights, collect map pieces that unlock the path to Radlantis, the legendary lost island built by the skate gods themselves. The tempest skate god Gail Force provides new Windzones to ride and perform the gnarliest aerial tricks. Get ready to embark on the raddest quest in OlliOlli World’s final ascending adventure: Finding the Flowzone!

“When we set out to create this expansion, we knew we wanted to take players on another remarkable adventure on their quest for ultimate skate greatness,” said John Ribbins, Studio Creative Director at Roll7. “OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone will take players above the clouds to a lost mythical city that constantly challenges them to keep their footing as mighty winds bear down at nearly every ramp or rail.”

“OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is an amazing addition to our critically acclaimed skateboarding title, and we are eager to see what players are brave enough to conquer Burly Routes, the brand-new insanely difficult paths through the Windzone,” said Mika Kurosawa, Senior Producer at Private Division. “This expansion is the perfect accompaniment to the base game providing plenty of additional customization options to unlock, a kooky cast of characters to meet, and a hefty dose of levels that will push people’s prowess as a skateboarder.”

Hit the altitude with attitude! Gear up for the gnarliest exploration ever with a fresh range of customization options. Can’t roll up to Radlantis without looking awesome, right? Express your true self with more signature OlliOlli fashions to finish each course, in your unique style. But don’t forget to suit up… we hear it’s pretty windy up there!

Don’t miss the OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Out Now trailer on YouTube.

OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone is available for $9.99** digitally for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox XIS, Xbox One, and PC*. Finding the Flowzone is also included in the Expansion Pass for $14.99 and it is part of the Rad Edition, a deluxe version of the game available for $44.99 which includes the base game, OlliOlli World: VOID Riders, and OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone, as well as the “Close Encounter Skate Deck” digital cosmetic item. The expansion requires the base game in order to play. OlliOlli World: Finding The Flowzone is rated Everyone 10+ by the ESRB. For more information on OlliOlli World, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter or TikTok, like us on Facebook, and visit OlliOlliGame.com.

*A copy of OlliOlli World on the same platform is required to play both DLCs and Expansion Pass content.

**Based on Private Division’s suggested retail price. Actual retail price may vary. See retailer for info.

