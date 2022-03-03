Home Business Wire Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Okta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity provider, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in upcoming investor conferences.

Details for each event are as follows:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Presenter: Todd McKinnon, Co-founder and CEO of Okta

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Wolfe Research Software March Madness Conference

Presenter: Eugenio Pace, Co-founder and CEO of Auth0 (a product unit within Okta)

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Okta’s website at investor.okta.com. Replays of the presentations will be available on the website following the completion of each event.

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 15,000 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Dave Gennarelli

investor@okta.com

Media Contact:
Vitor De Souza

press@okta.com

