Home Business Wire Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on December...
Business Wire

Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on December 3, 2024

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.


Event: Okta’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)

Webcast: investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Dave Gennarelli

investor@okta.com

Media Contact:

Kyrk Storer

press@okta.com

Articoli correlati

edatanetworks Inc. Patent for Proximity Donations Granted by USPTO

Business Wire Business Wire -
EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 18/385,505 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office...
Continua a leggere

Redfin Reports 28% of Houses For Sale Are Newly Built, the Lowest Share in 3 Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
New-construction homes are making up a smaller portion of total inventory as builders back off and more homeowners list...
Continua a leggere

NielsenIQ (NIQ) appoints Steen Lomholt-Thomsen as Chief Commercial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lomholt-Thomsen to focus on global growth and client strategy CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIQ, the world’s leading consumer intelligence company, announced the appointment...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php