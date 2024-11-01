Okta to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on December 3, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent Identity partner, today announced that it will release its financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2025 ended October 31, 2024 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. Okta will host a live video webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results.





Event: Okta’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results



Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024



Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time)



Webcast: investor.okta.com

A webcast replay will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website at investor.okta.com. The press release will be accessible from the Okta investor relations website prior to the commencement of the event.

About Okta

Okta is the World’s Identity Company. We secure Identity, so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to use the power of Identity to drive security, efficiencies, and success — all while protecting their users, employees, and partners. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

Okta uses its investor.okta.com and okta.com/blog websites (including the Security Blog, Okta Developer Blog, and Auth0 Developer Blog) as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations and okta.com/blog websites in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

