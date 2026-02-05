Okta Expands Relationship with PGA of America to Secure Its Golf Professionals’ Identities Worldwide

Okta technology unifies PGA of America’s identity management. Both organizations will explore new ways to secure PGA's AI foundation

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA), the leading independent identity partner securing AI, today announced an expanded relationship with the PGA of America, one of the world's largest sports organizations with more than 30,000 PGA of America golf professionals nationwide. Today, Okta enables PGA of America to secure its network of employees, golf professionals, and fans. Building on their existing technology relationship, both organizations will explore new ways to secure and deliver AI-powered digital experiences.

Okta delivers the scalability and resilience needed to support the PGA of America Members at every digital touchpoint. By combining this reliability with advanced protections against AI risks, this expanded relationship enables the PGA of America to provide secure and seamless access while reducing manual IT and development efforts.

"Okta is proud to fuel the digital evolution of the PGA of America, helping ensure the future of the game is as secure as it is innovative," said Shannon Duffy, Chief Marketing Officer at Okta. "Okta secures AI, and through this expanded relationship, we will enable the PGA to safely deploy next-generation AI experiences – deepening engagement across the game while protecting their members. With Okta Platform as the unified identity layer and Auth0 Platform to defend the login against emerging risks, we help ensure that every AI agent interaction remains verified and grounded in trust."

Since consolidating their identity management with Okta, PGA of America is continuing to strengthen its identity-first security model, leveraging the Okta Platform to streamline access, automate workflows, and block malicious activity. The organization is also utilizing the Auth0 Platform to unify fan and member identities and secure all touchpoints across its digital properties.

"PGA of America is excited to expand our relationship with Okta as we embrace AI to power the next era of golf,” said Kevin J. Scott, Chief Technology Officer at PGA of America. “By unifying identity management, we are able to protect our global community against the risks of a shifting digital landscape. Okta's foundation is what allows us to move faster with AI and deliver the secure, seamless experiences our members expect – ensuring we stay focused on growing the game and serving PGA of America Golf Professionals.”

Learn more about how PGA of America unifies identity management with Okta here.

About Okta

Okta, Inc. is The World’s Identity Company™. We secure AI, machine, and human identity so everyone is free to safely use any technology. Our customer and workforce solutions empower businesses and developers to protect their AI agents, users, employees, and partners while driving security, efficiencies, and innovation. Learn why the world’s leading brands trust Okta for authentication, authorization, and more at okta.com.

About PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world’s foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, Instagram and Facebook.

