Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame and Jim Thorpe Association Are Proud to Reveal the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award 2021 Semifinalists

OKLAHOMA CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame announced the 12 semifinalists for the 2021 Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, awarded to the best defensive back in college football. The award is based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.

The dozen semifinalists on this year’s list represent six conferences and were selected by a screening committee. However, this list is not final and unlisted players who have continually outstanding performances as the season progresses may be recognized as one of the three finalists.

2021 PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALISTS



Jaquan Brisker, Pennsylvania State University, Sr.



Coby Bryant, University of Cincinnati, Sr.



Lewis Cine, University of Georgia, Jr.



Jaylan Foster, University of South Carolina, Redshirt Sr.



Ahmad Gardner, University of Cincinnati, Jr.



Kyle Hamilton, University of Notre Dame, Jr.



Matt Hankins, University of Iowa, Sr.



Brandon Hill, University of Pittsburgh, Redshirt So.



Verone McKinley III, University of Oregon, So.



Ja’Quan McMillian, East Carolina University, So.



Riley Moss, University of Iowa, Sr.



Jalen Pitre, Baylor University, Sr.

By Conference



AAC (3), ACC (1), BIG TEN (3), BIG 12 (1), IND (1), PAC-12 (1), SEC (2)

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Selection Committee will reconvene on the Monday before Thanksgiving to select three award finalists. The award recipient is selected from the three finalists by the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award National Selection Committee, which boasts members of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), an Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame in-house award committee, former Paycom Jim Thorpe Award recipients, and sportswriters and college football journalists throughout the country.

The winner will be announced Dec. 9 at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. Other recognized NCFAA awards announced include the Chuck Bednarik Award, Maxwell Award for College Player of the Year, John Mackey Award, Dave Rimington Trophy, Lou Groza Award, Ray Guy Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Outland Trophy, Butkus Award, Rotary Lombardi Award, Biletnikoff Award, Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award, Doak Walker Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

The official presentation of the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award takes place in Oklahoma City following ESPN’s live presentation at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show. The current winner and all former winners are invited each year to celebrate. Over 600 supporters attend the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet each year, including many celebrities and dignitaries. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award commemorative banquet is scheduled to be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

PAYCOM JIM THORPE AWARD | IMPORTANT DATES



July 26, 2021



Preseason Watch List Released

Oct. 25, 2021



Semifinalists Announced

Nov. 23, 2021



Finalists Announced | ESPN Official Release

Dec. 9, 2021



Winner Announced



on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show

Feb. 8, 2022



35th Anniversary Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Banquet Honoring the 2021 Winner in Oklahoma City

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is awarded to the best defensive back in college football based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character. The award was established in 1986 and is named after history’s greatest all-around athlete, Jim Thorpe. Thorpe excelled as a running back, passer and kicker on the offensive side of the ball, but also stood out as a defensive back. In addition to his legendary performance on the football field, Thorpe played professional baseball and won Olympic gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon. The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is universally accepted as one of the nation’s top collegiate sports honors.

Paycom Software, Inc. (“Paycom”) (NYSE:PAYC), a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, and the Jim Thorpe Museum and Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame jointly announced in May 2017 an exclusive sponsorship of the Jim Thorpe Award. As a result, the accolade has been named the “Paycom Jim Thorpe Award.”

The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935. Visit ncfaa.org and @NCFAA on Twitter to learn more about this association.

