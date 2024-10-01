OKI to Exhibit High-Reliability Printed Circuit Boards for Aerospace, Defense, and Telecommunications at PCB West 2024 in USA

– Expanding the customer base and sales in overseas markets, with a focus on the US –

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–OKI (TOKYO:6703) today announced that the OKI Group’s printed circuit board (PCB) company OKI Circuit Technology (“OTC”; President: Masaya Suzuki, Headquarters: Tsuruoka, Yamagata Prefecture) will participate in the PCB West 2024 Conference & Exhibition (“PCB West”), scheduled to take place from October 8 to 11 in Silicon Valley, USA. OTC will approach this event with the goal of expanding its customer base and sales in overseas markets, particularly in the United States.





In addition to obtaining certifications for all seven schedules of the JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) standards related to PCBs, OTC has established a solid track record for durable and reliable products suitable for use in space, a harsh environment in which failure is not an option. At this year’s event, OTC will exhibit large, highly reliable multilayer PCBs developed for use in aerospace, defense, and telecommunications equipment.

PCB West, a conference and exhibition with a focus on PCBs, has been held for more than 30 years. Each year, more than 100 companies active in fields like PCB manufacturing, design, implementation, software, materials, inspection tools, and distribution participate in the four-day technical conference and one-day exhibition. The event is attended by over 2,000 professionals, including designers, engineers, and manufacturers from a wide range of companies active in electronics, among them companies involved in making cutting-edge IoT and wearable devices and aerospace and defense equipment—applications in which reliability is essential.

In its Medium-Term Business Plan 2025, OKI has positioned the aerospace markets as a key focal point for its EMS business. Drawing on its expertise in producing space-grade quality, including core components like PCBs, the company plans to maintain its pursuit of technological development and sales efforts within the global aerospace markets.

Exhibition details

Date: Wednesday October 9, 2024



Venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, Booth No. 605

Related links

PCB West 2024 Conference & Exhibition website: https://pcbwest.com/

Aerospace/Defense information site: https://www.oki-otc.jp/en/industries/aerospace.html

