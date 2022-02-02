OKI Announces Notice of Change in Presidency

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OKI—OKI (TOKYO: 6703) today announced that, at its meeting held on February 1, 2022, the OKI Board of Directors decided on a change in the presidency of the company.

Under its Medium-Term Business Plan 2022, OKI has positioned the three-year period from FY2020 through FY2022 as a time for implementing structural reforms and laying the foundations for sustained growth through solving social issues by leveraging its strengths in AI edge technologies and Mono-zukuri (manufacturing).

Effective April 1 of this year, in light of the accelerating pace of change brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to establish the posts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to accelerate decision-making and strengthen management capabilities. Accordingly, the new structure formed will see the Chairman, as CEO, assuming responsibility for Groupwide management strategies, while the President, as COO, will oversee business operations.

[Details of this change]

Name Current title April 1, 2022 Late June 2022*1 Sinya Kamagami President,



Representative Director Representative Director Chairman and



Chief Executive Officer Representative Director Chairman and



Chief Executive Officer Takahiro Mori Executive Officer



Head of Business Collaboration Division, Components & Platforms Business Group President and



Chief Operating Officer Representative Director President and



Chief Operating Officer

*1 Resolution to be submitted to the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June 2022 and to the meeting of the Board of Directors on the same date

[Profile of the new President]

Name: Takahiro Mori Date of Birth: August 29, 1964 Place of Birth: Kanagawa Career: April 2021 Executive Officer, Head of Business Collaboration Division, Components & Platforms Business Group, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (Current) April 2020 President, Oki Data Corporation and Executive Officer, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. October 2019 Managing Executive Officer, Head of Product Development and Business Division, and Head of Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation April 2019 Managing Executive Officer and Head of Product Development and Business Division, Oki Data Corporation October 2017 Director, Deputy Head of Product Development and Business Division, and Head of Office Printing Department, Oki Data Corporation October 2016 Deputy Head of Product Development and Business Division and Head of Office Printing Department, Oki Data Corporation April 2015 Deputy Head of Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation January 2012 General Manager of Marketing Dept., Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation November 2006 General Manager of Partner Business Dept, Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation April 1988 Joined Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. March 1988 Graduated from School of Business Administration, Meiji University

About Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI)



Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan’s leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Solution Systems business and Components & Platforms business. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI’s global website at https://www.oki.com/.

Notes:



– Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is referred to as “OKI” in this document.



– The names of the companies and products mentioned in this document are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies and organizations.

Contacts

Fumika Takagawa



Public Relations Division



Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.



press@oki.com