OKI Announces Notice of Change in Presidency

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#OKIOKI (TOKYO: 6703) today announced that, at its meeting held on February 1, 2022, the OKI Board of Directors decided on a change in the presidency of the company.

Under its Medium-Term Business Plan 2022, OKI has positioned the three-year period from FY2020 through FY2022 as a time for implementing structural reforms and laying the foundations for sustained growth through solving social issues by leveraging its strengths in AI edge technologies and Mono-zukuri (manufacturing).

Effective April 1 of this year, in light of the accelerating pace of change brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors has decided to establish the posts of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) to accelerate decision-making and strengthen management capabilities. Accordingly, the new structure formed will see the Chairman, as CEO, assuming responsibility for Groupwide management strategies, while the President, as COO, will oversee business operations.

[Details of this change]

Name

Current title

April 1, 2022

Late June 2022*1

Sinya Kamagami

President,

Representative Director

Representative Director Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Representative Director Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Takahiro Mori

Executive Officer

Head of Business Collaboration Division, Components & Platforms Business Group

President and

Chief Operating Officer

Representative Director President and

Chief Operating Officer

*1

Resolution to be submitted to the 98th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for late June 2022 and to the meeting of the Board of Directors on the same date

 

[Profile of the new President]

Name:

Takahiro Mori

Date of Birth:

August 29, 1964

Place of Birth:

Kanagawa

Career:

 

April 2021

Executive Officer, Head of Business Collaboration Division, Components & Platforms Business Group, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (Current)

April 2020

President, Oki Data Corporation and Executive Officer, Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

October 2019

Managing Executive Officer, Head of Product Development and Business Division, and Head of Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation

April 2019

Managing Executive Officer and Head of Product Development and Business Division, Oki Data Corporation

October 2017

Director, Deputy Head of Product Development and Business Division, and Head of Office Printing Department, Oki Data Corporation

October 2016

Deputy Head of Product Development and Business Division and Head of Office Printing Department, Oki Data Corporation

April 2015

Deputy Head of Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation

January 2012

General Manager of Marketing Dept., Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation

November 2006

General Manager of Partner Business Dept, Domestic Sales Division, Oki Data Corporation

April 1988

Joined Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

March 1988

Graduated from School of Business Administration, Meiji University

About Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. (OKI)

Founded in 1881, OKI is Japan’s leading information and telecommunication manufacturer. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, OKI provides top-quality products, technologies, and solutions to customers through its Solution Systems business and Components & Platforms business. Its various business divisions function synergistically to bring to market exciting new products and technologies that meet a wide range of customer needs in various sectors. Visit OKI’s global website at https://www.oki.com/.

Notes:

– Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. is referred to as “OKI” in this document.

– The names of the companies and products mentioned in this document are the trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies and organizations.

Contacts

Fumika Takagawa

Public Relations Division

Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

press@oki.com

