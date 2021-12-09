OKEx Blockdream Ventures Partners with WAX

OKEx Blockdream Ventures Bets on the WAX Ecosystem with WAXP Token Purchase

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Worldwide Asset eXchange (WAX) announced today that OKEx Blockdream Ventures are placing a bet on the WAX Blockchain Ecosystem, purchasing a significant position in WAXP tokens with the exact token quantity undisclosed.

WAX is the most utilized blockchain in the world and the #1 Metaverse Blockchain for Gaming and NFTs, processing 15 million transactions daily including two-thirds of all game related transactions with over 450,000 daily users. The platform is also the #2 Layer-1 blockchain behind only Ethereum in 30 day NFT sales volume.

“WAXP has an edge in GameFi, enabling a friendly environment for game developers. They also have high performance and low fees with a huge player base, where native games like Alien Worlds & Farmers World have 350k daily active users. The catalyst is the creative content and virtual items staked by KOLs and loyal audiences in Metaverse DAO by publisher and community,” says Dora Yue, Founder of OKEx Blockdream Ventures.

The global NFT market has a market capitalization of $ 43.08 billion, according to Wette data, with NFT sales (ERC-721 & ERC-1155) over $ 26.9 billion so far, according to Chainalysis. OKEx Blockdream Ventures witnessed the active participants in NFT by the mainstream, such as social media NFT integration (Twitter & Reddit), music, culture, art, gaming, sports, clothing, and even consumer markets; over 1.8 million gamers are swarming in this new era.”

“As a provider of GameFi and NFT infrastructure, WAXP stands out in 3 ways, including:

Competitive GameFi & NFT projects

Closed-loop incentives for all participants

Canny Tactics for sustainable growth”

”Additionally, the WAX team has a great strategy for future expansion and are dedicated to producing valuable virtual and creative items which will be traded safely on a decentralized platform,” said Dora. “They are a seasoned team designing products for enormous demand. Alongside WAX, OKEx Blockdream Ventures will attract others into this NFT realm. ”

“We are excited that OKEx Blockdream Ventures has chosen to back the WAX ecosystem,” says William Quigley, Co-Founder of WAX. “We look forward to a long term partnership to make the WAX blockchain and all of its top performing metaverse, game and NFT projects available to a broader audience.”

About WAXP

The Worldwide Asset eXchange™ (WAX), aka the King of NFTs, is the world’s #1 blockchain, as measured by number of users and transactions, according to Dappradar.com. WAX’s mission is to bring NFTs to the mass market in the safest, most secure, environmentally friendly, and easy-to-use marketplace in the world. WAX is also the leading entertainment NFT network — in 2018, WAX introduced vIRLs®, giving consumer product companies the ability to directly link NFTs to physical consumer products. Co-founded in 2017 by William E. Quigley and Jonathan Yantis, WAX has facilitated the trade of more than 100 million digital collectables including Mattel, Hasbro, Major League Baseball (via Topps MLB collectables), Funko Digital POP!, Capcom’s “Street Fighter,” World Series of Poker and world-renowned entertainers Deadmau5 and Weezer. WAX is also the leading play-to-earn games and entertainment NFT network in the metaverse and is home to many of the leading blockchain games including Alien Worlds, Splinterlands, Farmers World and Farming Tales. For more information, please visit https://wax.io and follow along on Twitter and Discord.

About OKEx Blockdream Ventures

OKEx Blockdream Ventures is an investment institution under the worldwide top trading platform OKEx.com, which focuses on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale, supporting the most cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation, promoting the healthy development of the global blockchain industry, and focusing on long-term structural value investment. The initial capital of OKEx Blockdream Ventures is USD 100 million. We are committed to helping the ideal entrepreneurs who contribute to the development of the blockchain industry to build great companies and bringing global resources and historical experience to blockchain projects.

Contacts

WAX Media Contact:

Jonah Keel



wax@bhimpact.com