Oil and Gas Firms in Americas use AI to Modernize Operations

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #AI--Oil and gas enterprises in the Americas are accelerating adoption of digital platforms, AI-enabled operations and decarbonization technologies as they respond to cost pressures, geopolitical uncertainty and the transition to new energy sources, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oil & Gas Industry — Services and Solutions report for the Americas finds that companies in the region are prioritizing operational efficiency, emissions reduction and resilience by modernizing core systems and processes while balancing profitability and sustainability goals.

“Oil and gas producers in the Americas are reshaping their operations by embedding digital intelligence into systems and daily decision-making,” said Dale Hearn, partner at ISG. “These investments are practical responses to major changes in technology, regulation and markets.”

U.S. companies with shale operations are intensifying the use of AI, advanced analytics and simulation tools to reduce cost per barrel and make wells more productive, the report says. Operators in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford regions are applying data-driven models to optimize drilling accuracy, reservoir management and throughput. For most companies, the focus has shifted from new exploration to maximizing recovery from existing assets. These approaches also help enterprises shorten time to market and reduce nonproductive time.

Across the Americas, oil and gas enterprises are expanding cloud adoption and integrating IT and operational technology environments to improve visibility and control, ISG says. Cloud platforms and standardized data models enable more consistent workflows across upstream, midstream and downstream operations. In Mexico and Argentina, digital twins and predictive maintenance tools are helping mitigate risks in remote operations. Companies throughout the region are using GenAI for smarter workflows, faster decision-making and predictive capabilities.

Energy transition and decarbonization initiatives are reshaping enterprise investment priorities across the region, the report says. Brazilian companies are scaling biofuels using established ethanol and biodiesel infrastructure, while Canadian operators are investing in carbon capture and storage to reduce emissions from oil sands operations. Enterprises throughout the Americas are adopting emissions management, greenhouse gas tracking and AI-based optimization technologies. These efforts often reflect growing regulatory scrutiny and investor expectations concerning sustainability and transparency.

“Energy strategies differ by region, but the common theme is disciplined investment in technologies to improve efficiency while enabling decarbonization,” said Swadhin Pradhan, principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. “Enterprises are aligning digital modernization with adaptability to remain competitive.”

The report also explores other trends in the Americas oil and gas industry, including rising cybersecurity risks and growing investments in workforce upskilling for expertise in AI, sustainability and remote field operations.

For more insights into the challenges faced by oil and gas enterprises in the Americas, along with ISG’s advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens® Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oil & Gas Industry — Services and Solutions report for the Americas evaluates the capabilities of 36 providers across four quadrants: AI and Cloud, Enterprise Asset Management, New Energy Services and Technology, Transformation and Consulting.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, HCLTech, IBM, Infosys, LTIMindtree, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Cognizant and Tech Mahindra as Leaders in three quadrants each. Birlasoft, Hitachi Digital Services, LTTS, NTT DATA and PwC are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. EY, KPMG and Quest Global are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Cognizant, Cyient, Kyndryl and LTTS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from LTTS.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Oil & Gas Industry — Services and Solutions report for the Americas is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

