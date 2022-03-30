Home Business Wire OIF to Provide Update on Electrical Interface Projects at DesignCon 2022
Business Wire

OIF to Provide Update on Electrical Interface Projects at DesignCon 2022

di Business Wire

Industry thought leaders will provide an overview of OIF’s lessons learned on CEI 112G and progress on 224G (Gbps)

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEIOver the last 20+ years, OIF’s interoperable electrical interface specifications known as CEI (common electrical I/O) have been adopted across many applications to become critical building blocks for several industry standards and platforms.

At this year’s DesignCon, April 5-7, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA, OIF experts will discuss its seven ongoing CEI-112G electrical interface development projects and the new architectures they will enable, including chiplet packaging, co-packaged optics and internal cable-based solutions. The panel will also provide an update on OIF’s recently launched first set of new CEI projects targeting the 224G generation of electrical interfaces and the published 224G Framework Project white paper. The white paper provides a roadmap for the applications, challenges and projects needed to support new generations of architectures and equipment.

PANEL DETAILS:

April 6, 2022: 4:00pm-5:15pm PT

OIF Electrical I/O Specifications – Progress on CEI 112G and 224G (Gbps)
Moderator: Nathan Tracy, OIF VP of Marketing, TE Connectivity

Panelists include: John Calvin, Keysight Technologies; Mike Li, Intel; Cathy Liu, OIF President, Broadcom Inc.; and Jeffery Maki, OIF Board Member and Physical Layer User Group WG Chair, Juniper Networks

About OIF

OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Building on more than 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 130+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.

Contacts

PR Contact:
Leah Wilkinson

Wilkinson + Associates for OIF

Email: leah@wilkinson.associates
Office: 703-907-0010

Articoli correlati

Recording Academy® Announces Partnership for First Official Virtual GRAMMY® Week Experience on Roblox Together With Mastercard

Business Wire Business Wire -
GRAMMY® Week on Roblox Will Include a Special Performance by Latin Recording Artist, GRAMMY Nominee and Latin GRAMMY Winner...
Continua a leggere

LayerZero Labs Raises $135 Million to Create Omnichain Crypto Networks

Business Wire Business Wire -
The funding round, which values the company at $1 billion, was co-led by Sequoia, FTX Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz VANCOUVER,...
Continua a leggere

FlexRadio Awarded Airborne High Frequency Radio Contract in Collaboration with BAE Systems

Business Wire Business Wire -
U.S. Air Force awards multi-year production contract for high frequency radio modernization AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FlexRadio Systems will collaborate with BAE...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Recording Academy® Announces Partnership for First Official Virtual GRAMMY® Week Experience on Roblox Together...

Business Wire