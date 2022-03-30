OIF to Provide Update on Electrical Interface Projects at DesignCon 2022

Industry thought leaders will provide an overview of OIF’s lessons learned on CEI 112G and progress on 224G (Gbps)

FREMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CEI—Over the last 20+ years, OIF’s interoperable electrical interface specifications known as CEI (common electrical I/O) have been adopted across many applications to become critical building blocks for several industry standards and platforms.

At this year’s DesignCon, April 5-7, 2022, in Santa Clara, CA, OIF experts will discuss its seven ongoing CEI-112G electrical interface development projects and the new architectures they will enable, including chiplet packaging, co-packaged optics and internal cable-based solutions. The panel will also provide an update on OIF’s recently launched first set of new CEI projects targeting the 224G generation of electrical interfaces and the published 224G Framework Project white paper. The white paper provides a roadmap for the applications, challenges and projects needed to support new generations of architectures and equipment.

PANEL DETAILS:

April 6, 2022: 4:00pm-5:15pm PT



OIF Electrical I/O Specifications – Progress on CEI 112G and 224G (Gbps)

Moderator: Nathan Tracy, OIF VP of Marketing, TE Connectivity

Panelists include: John Calvin, Keysight Technologies; Mike Li, Intel; Cathy Liu, OIF President, Broadcom Inc.; and Jeffery Maki, OIF Board Member and Physical Layer User Group WG Chair, Juniper Networks

About OIF



OIF is where the optical networking industry’s interoperability work gets done. Building on more than 20 years of effecting forward change in the industry, OIF represents the dynamic ecosystem of 130+ industry leading network operators, system vendors, component vendors and test equipment vendors collaborating to develop interoperable electrical, optical and control solutions that directly impact the industry’s ecosystem and facilitate global connectivity in the open network world. Connect with OIF at @OIForum, on LinkedIn and at http://www.oiforum.com.

Contacts

PR Contact:

Leah Wilkinson



Wilkinson + Associates for OIF



Email: leah@wilkinson.associates

Office: 703-907-0010