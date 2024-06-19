Ohio STEM Innovation Summit Draws Record Attendance, Celebrates Leaders in Education

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Ohio STEM Learning Network recently hosted the 2024 Ohio STEM Innovation Summit, a statewide gathering on the future of STEM education and workforce. In its second year, the larger-than-ever event sold out again. In addition to learning sessions and a keynote speech, the network recognized the winners of the “STEM Excellence Awards” and established the designation of two new STEM/STEAM schools.





Battelle manages the Ohio STEM Learning Network (OSLN) as a public-private partnership with the State of Ohio as part of the company’s commitment to preparing the next generation of innovators. The STEM summit included remarks from Steve Dackin, Director of the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce.

“The Ohio STEM Innovation Summit is a crucial platform for fostering a strong and inclusive future workforce,” said Wes Hall, Senior Vice-President for Philanthropy & Education at Battelle. “Investments like this help prepare Ohio’s students to become the innovators and leaders of tomorrow.”

After a strong and positive reception to the first event, OSLN expanded the number of sessions and tickets. In total, more than 400 tickets were sold, a 25% increase from 2023. The hundreds of educators attending the event reach more than 70,000 students each year.

“The power of a network lies in its members’ ability to grow and learn together,” said Kelly Gaier Evans, Director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network for Battelle. “Each educator who attended helped strengthen Ohio’s STEM community as we came together to celebrate the successes of the school year and share solutions.”

At the conference, the OSLN recognized outstanding teachers, school leaders, and education advocates who advance quality STEM education in Ohio through a series of STEM Excellence Awards. Details on the awardees are below.

The conference also saw the recognition of two schools earning STEM/STEAM designation for the first time. The designation, conferred by the Ohio STEM Committee, marks a school as a statewide model for high quality STEM instruction. Incarnate Word Academy in Parma Heights, Ohio and Indian Hill High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Accepting the honors were Principal Steffany Congelio on behalf of Incarnate Word Academy and Principal Jeff Damadeo on behalf of Indian Hill High School.

2024 STEM Excellence Award Winners

Excellence in STEM Teaching Award: Recognizes a teacher who exemplifies integrated, STEM-infused teaching strategies and classroom innovation, and whose work has led to positive student learning outcomes. This awardee engages students in inquiry-based learning to develop creativity, teamwork, communication, and problem-solving skills. Awarded to Marisa Saelzler of Chapman Elementary School in Dublin, Ohio

Excellence in STEM Leadership Award: Recognizes a school-level, district, or regional leader with a proven track-record of developing effective STEM programs. This awardee supports and encourages teachers and schools to continually infuse STEM teaching strategies and embrace classroom innovation. Awarded to Stephanie Lammlein, founding principal and current chief academic officer of Bio-Med Science Academy in Rootstown, Ohio

Excellence in STEM Partnership Award: Recognizes an established partnership that prioritizes a commitment to STEM education. Partners may include industry, higher education, community partner, or a partnership within the arts. Awarded to Drive Ohio and Marysville Early College High School

Outstanding Service Award: Honors one individual each year who goes above and beyond their role to advance access to quality STEM education for all Ohio students. Awarded to Dr. Howard Greene of the Ohio State University, StarLab and George Washington Carver Science Park

About the Ohio STEM Learning Network

The Ohio STEM Learning Network is committed to helping the State of Ohio inspire and train the next generation of innovative leaders. The network operates as a public-private partnership between the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce and Battelle.

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit https://www.battelle.org/.

