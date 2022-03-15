Ohi Named to the 2022 CB Insights Retail Tech 100 — List of Most Innovative Retail Startups

Ohi Recognized for Achievements in E-Commerce Fulfillment and Supply Chain Logistics

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CB Insights today named Ohi to its Retail Tech 100 ranking, which showcases the 100 most promising B2B retail tech companies in the world.

The 2022 Retail Tech 100 cohort highlights startups reimagining the retail experience across 13 categories. This year’s winning companies are working on hyper-personalized shopping, blockchain-powered commerce, autonomous delivery, virtual shopping, and more. 19 countries are represented this year, including India, China, Mexico, Singapore, and the Netherlands, among others.

“By almost any measure, this has been a breakout year for retail tech. We’ve seen skyrocketing funding across the industry, powering companies involved in every aspect of retail from instant grocery delivery to supply chain technology,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “In 2021 alone, these 100 companies raised $13.1B in funding, an incredibly impressive feat. As the retail landscape evolves, we’re excited to see how the companies on the Retail Tech 100 continue to revolutionize how consumers shop.”

“COVID-19 highlighted consumers’ need for immediacy, and Ohi is meeting this demand head-on by providing brands that sell direct-to-consumer with a best-in-class instant commerce experience,” said Ben Jones, Founder & CEO, Ohi. “By enhancing how companies sell DTC through their own website, which enables them to retain control of their brand, data and customer relationships, Ohi is powering the future of direct-to-consumer commerce while providing a carbon-neutral instant delivery solution. The Ohi team is thrilled to be recognized by CB Insights for our work building an instant commerce platform made for speed as well as sustainability.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Retail Tech 100 from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. Selection was based on factors including patent activity, business relations, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic Scores, market potential, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum. To find out more about the selection process and this year’s winners, join the CB Insights team for a webinar today at 2 p.m. ET.

As consumer demand for quick and efficient product delivery continues to grow, Ohi has created an AI-based technology platform that powers instant commerce for DTC and enterprise brands, enabling them to offer exceptional, fully branded post-purchase experiences such as carbon-neutral two-hour, same-day, and next-day delivery. Ohi’s data allows it to position inventory hyper-local to the end consumer, reducing carbon emissions as delivery is often completed by bike or foot using branded, reusable tote bags. The company’s model, which allows brands and retailers to have control over their consumer data and experiences, has been instrumental in helping businesses drive loyalty, with an average of 28% increases in conversion and up to 120% in repeat purchase rates. Ohi is set to expand its operations to reach 25 cities by the end of 2022.

Quick facts on the 2022 Retail Tech 100:

Funding trends: In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22).

In 2021, these 100 private companies raised $13.1B in equity funding across 109 deals, triple the amount they raised in 2020. So far in 2022, they have raised $2.3B across 15 deals (as of 3/8/22). Future market leaders: Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year’s cohort.

Nearly two-thirds of the companies on the list are early- or mid-stage companies. There are 20 early-stage companies (seed/angel and Series A) and 43 mid-stage firms (Series B or Series C) in this year’s cohort. Unicorns: 36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

36 of the 100 companies (36%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds. Top investors: Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year’s Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second.

Salesforce Ventures is the most active investor in this year’s Retail Tech 100 companies, with investments in 10 companies across 19 deals since 2017. Tiger Global Management and Insight Partners, which have both invested in 9 companies on the list, are tied for second. Global reach: 40% of the 2022 Retail Tech 100 is based outside the US. After the US, the UK and India follow with 6 companies each. Overall, this year’s winners span 19 countries, including Singapore, Australia, China, and the Netherlands.

About CB Insights



At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts. We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Ohi



Ohi is the leading instant commerce solution for direct-to-consumer and enterprise brands looking to grow their business by enabling powerful post-purchase experiences. Leveraging its proprietary, data-driven inventory management technology and robust microwarehouse platform to forward position inventory within city centers, Ohi enables brands to offer a premium, environmentally responsible, instant or scheduled delivery experience to their customers. https://www.ohi.com/

