Offerpad to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 10th

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) (“Offerpad”), a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, announced today the company will report third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the market close. The company will also host a conference call and accompanying webcast beginning at 5 p.m. EST to discuss financial results and recent developments.

The conference call will be webcast live on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.offerpad.com/events-and-presentations. Participants can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. A replay of the event will be available from the same website address after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

