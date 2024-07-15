Offerpad to Release Second Quarter Results on August 5th

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (“Offerpad”) (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, announced today the company will release second-quarter 2024 financial results on Monday, August 5, 2024. The company also will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT that same day to discuss financial results and recent developments.





The conference call will be webcast live on the events page of Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Those interested in the call can also register here. A replay of the event will be available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad, dedicated to simplifying the process of buying and selling homes, is a publicly traded company committed to providing comprehensive solutions that removes the friction from real estate. Our advanced real estate platform offers a range of services, from consumer cash offers to B2B renovation solutions and industry partnership programs, all tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. Since 2015, we’ve leveraged local expertise in residential real estate alongside proprietary technology to guide homeowners at every step. Learn more at www.offerpad.com.

Source: Offerpad

#OPAD_IR

Contacts

Investors



Investors@offerpad.com

Media



Press@offerpad.com