Offerpad Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Q3 year-over-year revenue increased 52% to $821.7 million

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD), a leading tech-enabled platform for residential real estate, today released financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results – compared with the prior-year third quarter:

Revenue was $821.7 million compared to $540.3 million

Gross Profit was $2.2 million* compared to $53.1 million

Net Loss was $80.0 million* compared to $15.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $64.3 million* compared to positive $6.1 million

* Reported amounts include an inventory impairment charge of $27.5 million.

“Offerpad’s core strategy of providing a comprehensive suite of real estate solutions is more important than ever given the recent market volatility. Because of our diverse product offerings, including our asset-light listing service, Offerpad has continued to offer customers more certainty and control throughout this market transition,” said Brian Bair, Chairman and CEO of Offerpad. “Our Flex listing and buying service increased from 7% of our transactions in the second quarter of 2020 to 29% of our transactions in the third quarter of 2022, highlighting the diversity of Offerpad’s business and the continued value we provide to customers.”

Bair noted, “Despite the current market volatility, I firmly believe technology-enabled solutions that simplify the home ownership experience will define the future of real estate.”

Offerpad recently expanded its suite of services with a new custom renovations product called “My Way.” With buyers stretching to afford a new home, extra cash to update their home is often hard to come by. Trying to renovate while living in the home adds even more stress. With “My Way,” homeowners can select paint, flooring, countertops and appliances from a list of options. The updates will be completed before they move in. Even better, the cost of upgrades can be rolled into the mortgage. This new offering is currently being tested on select homes in Phoenix.

Operational Highlights for the Third Quarter 2022:

Achieved an average time from home acquisition to sale of 97 days, below its 100-day target;

Earned a 93 percent customer satisfaction rating 1 ; and

; and Grew listing and buyer closings by 100% year over year.

Q3 2022 Financial Results

Q3 2022 Q3 2021 Percentage Change Homes acquired 1,847 2,753 (33)% Homes sold 2,280 1,673 36% Revenue $821.7M $540.3M 52% Gross profit2 $2.2M $53.1M (96)% Net loss (reported) 2, 3 ($80.0)M ($15.3)M (423)% Adjusted net loss 2 ($82.0)M ($2.1)M (3,768)% Adjusted EBITDA2 ($64.3)M $6.1M n.a. Contribution (loss) profit after interest per home sold ($4,500) $22,700 n.a. Cash and cash equivalents $196.8M $116.6M 69%

2 Includes $27.5 million charge in Q3 2022 for inventory impairments. 3 Includes $2.0 million non-cash credit in Q3 2022 and a $13.2 million non-cash charge in Q3 2021 to mark to market the Warrant Liability.

“We continue to navigate through this period of market dislocation by appropriately managing down our inventory levels and strategically acquiring homes that reflect current conditions,” said Mike Burnett, CFO of Offerpad. “We are already seeing homes acquired later in the year performing better than those acquired prior to the market dislocation.”

Additional information regarding Offerpad’s third quarter 2022 financial results and management commentary can be found by accessing the Company’s Quarterly Letter to Shareholders on the Offerpad investor relations website.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Outlook

“Over the next two quarters, we are focused on selling the remaining homes acquired before market conditions deteriorated. Homes that we have acquired more recently are performing well and are expected to drive improving margins and profitability in 2023,” said Bair.

____________________ 1 Based on survey of nearly 3,200 customers who sold their home to Offerpad through Q3 2022.

Offerpad is providing its fourth quarter outlook for 2022 as follows:

Q4 2022 Outlook Homes Sold 1,425 – 1,850 Revenue $500M – $650M Adjusted EBITDA4 ($60)M – ($40)M

4 See Non-GAAP financial measures below for an explanation of why a reconciliation of this guidance cannot be provided.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Offerpad Chairman and CEO Brian Bair and CFO Mike Burnett will host a conference call and accompanying webcast on November 2, 2022, at 5 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website. Participants can register here to receive a personalized dial in number and PIN. Access to a replay of the webcast will be available from the same website address shortly after the live webcast concludes.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to deliver the best home buying and selling experience so you can spend less time ‘real estat-ing’ and more time living. From cash offers and flexible listing options to mortgages and buyer services, Offerpad has been helping homeowners since 2015. We pair our local expertise in residential real estate with proprietary technology to put you in control of the process and help find the right solution that fits your needs. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Offerpad’s future financial or operating performance. For example, statements regarding Offerpad’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter 2022, expectations regarding profitability and anticipated growth in the industry in which Offerpad operates are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “pro forma,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “project,” “strive,” “budget,” “forecast,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue,” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Offerpad’s ability to respond to general economic conditions; the health of the U.S. residential real estate industry; Offerpad’s ability to grow market share in its existing markets or any new markets it may enter; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Offerpad’s ability to manage its growth effectively; Offerpad’s ability to accurately value and manage inventory, and to maintain an adequate and desirable supply of inventory; Offerpad’s ability to successfully launch new product and service offerings, and to manage, develop and refine its technology platform; Offerpad’s ability to maintain and enhance its products and brand, and to attract customers; Offerpad’s ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; and the success of strategic relationships with third parties. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Offerpad’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 7, 2022, and Offerpad’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Offerpad and its management, are inherently uncertain. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Offerpad undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 821,732 $ 540,287 $ 3,275,100 $ 1,202,906 Cost of revenue 819,573 487,165 3,047,818 1,065,383 Gross profit 2,159 53,122 227,282 137,523 Operating expenses: Sales, marketing and operating 55,043 38,727 190,170 95,398 General and administrative 14,640 8,160 45,418 18,031 Technology and development 2,687 2,777 9,112 7,663 Total operating expenses 72,370 49,664 244,700 121,092 (Loss) income from operations (70,211 ) 3,458 (17,418 ) 16,431 Other income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 1,961 (13,185 ) 20,162 (13,185 ) Interest expense (15,889 ) (5,495 ) (30,856 ) (9,670 ) Other income, net 643 — 671 248 Total other expense (13,285 ) (18,680 ) (10,023 ) (22,607 ) Loss before income taxes (83,496 ) (15,222 ) (27,441 ) (6,176 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 3,474 (81 ) (35 ) (170 ) Net loss $ (80,022 ) $ (15,303 ) $ (27,476 ) $ (6,346 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.32 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 247,148 115,985 244,397 78,191 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 247,148 115,985 244,397 78,191

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, (in thousands, except par value per share) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,838 $ 169,817 Restricted cash 26,830 24,616 Accounts receivable 9,121 6,165 Inventory 1,184,045 1,132,571 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,475 9,808 Total current assets 1,426,309 1,342,977 Property and equipment, net 5,299 5,146 Other non-current assets 5,992 4,959 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,437,600 $ 1,353,082 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,843 $ 6,399 Accrued and other current liabilities 34,959 35,027 Secured credit facilities and notes payable, net 1,034,354 861,762 Secured credit facilities and notes payable – related party 111,465 164,434 Total current liabilities 1,188,621 1,067,622 Warrant liabilities 3,899 24,061 Other long-term liabilities 4,080 3,830 Total liabilities 1,196,600 1,095,513 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 232,378 and 224,154 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 23 22 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; 14,816 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 2 2 Additional paid in capital 400,507 389,601 Accumulated deficit (159,532 ) (132,056 ) Total stockholders’ equity 241,000 257,569 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,437,600 $ 1,353,082

OFFERPAD SOLUTIONS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in thousands) (Unaudited) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (27,476 ) $ (6,346 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 764 433 Gain on sale of property and equipment — (246 ) Amortization of debt financing costs 2,160 454 Impairment of inventory 49,734 1,342 Stock-based compensation 6,293 2,316 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (20,162 ) 13,185 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,956 ) (7,717 ) Inventory (101,208 ) (721,979 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,988 ) (7,174 ) Accounts payable 1,444 3,857 Accrued and other liabilities 2,471 17,063 Net cash used in operating activities (91,924 ) (704,812 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (917 ) (13,609 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment — 2,032 Net cash used in investing activities (917 ) (11,577 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings from credit facilities and notes payable 2,889,790 1,702,702 Repayments of credit facilities and notes payable (2,771,861 ) (1,130,563 ) Payment of debt financing costs (466 ) (3,229 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 4,898 633 Payments for taxes related to stock-based awards (285 ) — Proceeds from Business Combination — 284,011 Issuance cost of common stock — (51,249 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 122,076 802,305 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,235 85,916 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 194,433 50,742 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 223,668 $ 136,658 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheet: Cash and cash equivalents $ 196,838 $ 116,634 Restricted cash 26,830 20,024 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 223,668 $ 136,658 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash payments for interest $ 36,536 $ 9,630 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Transfer of property and equipment, net to inventory $ — $ 10,065 Acquisition of warrant liabilities $ — $ 26,525 Conversion of preferred stock to common stock $ — $ 184,123 Conversion of treasury stock $ — $ 10,650

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to Offerpad’s results of operations above, Offerpad reports certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These measures have limitations as analytical tools when assessing Offerpad’s operating performance and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, including gross profit and net income.

Offerpad may calculate or present its non-GAAP financial measures differently than other companies who report measures with similar titles and, as a result, the non-GAAP financial measures Offerpad reports may not be comparable with those of companies in Offerpad’s industry or in other industries. Offerpad has not provided a quantitative reconciliation of forecasted Adjusted EBITDA to forecasted net income (loss) within this press release because Offerpad is unable to calculate certain reconciling items without making unreasonable efforts. These items, which include, but are not limited to, stock-based compensation with respect to future grants and forfeitures, could materially affect the computation of forward-looking net income (loss), are inherently uncertain and depend on various factors, some of which are outside of Offerpad’s control.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins)

To provide investors with additional information regarding Offerpad’s margins, Offerpad has included Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins), which are non-GAAP financial measures. Offerpad believes that Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit, and Contribution Profit After Interest are useful financial measures for investors as they are used by management in evaluating unit level economics and operating performance across Offerpad’s markets. Each of these measures is intended to present the economics related to homes sold during a given period. Offerpad does so by including revenue generated from homes sold (and ancillary services) in the period and only the expenses that are directly attributable to such home sales, even if such expenses were recognized in prior periods, and excluding expenses related to homes that remain in inventory as of the end of the period presented. Contribution Profit provides investors a measure to assess Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on homes sold during a reporting period after considering home acquisition costs, renovation and repair costs, and adjusting for holding costs and selling costs. Contribution Profit After Interest further impacts gross profit by including interest costs (including senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities) attributable to homes sold during a reporting period. Offerpad believes these measures facilitate meaningful period over period comparisons and illustrate Offerpad’s ability to generate returns on assets sold after considering the costs directly related to the assets sold in a presented period.

Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest (and related margins) are supplemental measures of Offerpad’s operating performance and have limitations as analytical tools. For example, these measures include costs that were recorded in prior periods under GAAP and exclude, in connection with homes held in inventory at the end of the period, costs required to be recorded under GAAP in the same period.

Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Offerpad’s results as reported under GAAP. Offerpad includes a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, which is gross profit.

Adjusted Gross Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit under GAAP adjusted for (1) net inventory impairment plus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue. Net inventory impairment is calculated by adding back the inventory impairment charges recorded during the period on homes that remain in inventory at period end and subtracting the inventory impairment charges recorded in prior periods on homes sold in the current period. Offerpad defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance, as it captures gross margin performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Adjusted Gross Profit helps management assess performance across the key phases of processing a home (acquisitions, renovations, and resale) for a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin

Offerpad calculates Contribution Profit as Adjusted Gross Profit, minus (1) direct selling costs incurred on homes sold during the presented period, minus (2) holding costs incurred in the current period on homes sold during the period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, minus (3) holding costs incurred in prior periods on homes sold in the current period recorded in sales, marketing, and operating, plus (4) other income which is primarily comprised of interest income earned on our cash and cash equivalents and income earned from the sale of certain fixed assets. The composition of Offerpad’s holding costs is described in the footnotes to the reconciliation table below. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin as Contribution Profit as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance as it captures the unit level performance isolated to homes sold in a given period and provides comparability across reporting periods. Contribution Profit helps management assess inflows and outflow directly associated with a specific resale cohort.

Contribution Profit / Margin After Interest

Offerpad defines Contribution Profit After Interest as Contribution Profit, minus (1) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period and recorded in cost of revenue, minus (2) interest expense associated with homes sold in the presented period, recorded in costs of sales, and previously excluded from Adjusted Gross Profit, and minus (3) interest expense under Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities incurred on homes sold during the period. This includes interest expense recorded in prior periods in which the sale occurred. Offerpad’s senior and mezzanine secured credit facilities are secured by their homes in inventory and drawdowns are made on a per-home basis at the time of purchase and are required to be repaid at the time the homes are sold. Offerpad defines Contribution Margin After Interest as Contribution Profit After Interest as a percentage of revenue.

Offerpad views this metric as an important measure of business performance. Contribution Profit After Interest helps management assess Contribution Margin performance, per above, when fully burdened with costs of financing.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Offerpad’s Adjusted Gross Profit, Contribution Profit and Contribution Profit After Interest to Offerpad’s gross profit, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except percentages and homes sold, unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 2,159 $ 53,122 $ 227,282 $ 137,523 Gross margin 0.3 % 9.8 % 6.9 % 11.4 % Homes sold 2,280 1,673 8,770 3,950 Gross profit per home sold $ 0.9 $ 31.8 $ 25.9 $ 34.8 Adjustments: Inventory impairment – current period (1) 27,529 676 39,807 713 Inventory impairment – prior period (2) (8,955 ) (152 ) (1,205 ) (142 ) Interest expense capitalized (3) 2,508 1,410 9,579 2,783 Adjusted gross profit $ 23,241 $ 55,056 $ 275,462 $ 140,877 Adjusted gross margin 2.8 % 10.2 % 8.4 % 11.7 % Adjustments: Direct selling costs (4) (21,419 ) (11,350 ) (76,797 ) (28,172 ) Holding costs on sales – current period (5)(6) (1,765 ) (910 ) (5,884 ) (2,365 ) Holding costs on sales – prior period (5)(7) (405 ) (295 ) (916 ) (214 ) Other income (8) 643 – 671 248 Contribution profit $ 295 $ 42,501 $ 192,537 $ 110,374 Contribution margin 0.0 % 7.9 % 5.9 % 9.2 % Homes sold 2,280 1,673 8,770 3,950 Contribution profit per home sold $ 0.1 $ 25.4 $ 22.0 $ 27.9 Adjustments: Interest expense capitalized (3) (2,508 ) (1,410 ) (9,579 ) (2,783 ) Interest expense on homes sold – current period (9) (5,707 ) (2,381 ) (19,225 ) (5,904 ) Interest expense on homes sold – prior period (10) (2,382 ) (697 ) (3,733 ) (468 ) Contribution (loss) profit after interest $ (10,301 ) $ 38,013 $ 160,000 $ 101,219 Contribution margin after interest -1.3 % 7.0 % 4.9 % 8.4 % Homes sold 2,280 1,673 8,770 3,950 Contribution (loss) profit after interest per home sold $ (4.5 ) $ 22.7 $ 18.2 $ 25.6

