Offerpad Attends Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference and Releases Fireside Chat Webcast

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ibuyer–Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) (“Offerpad,”) a leading tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate, participated in the Wedbush Real Estate Technology Conference on Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022. At the conference, Offerpad’s Chairman and CEO Brian Bair, and Offerpad’s CFO, Mike Burnett, participated in a fireside chat.

A replay of the fireside chat is now available on Offerpad’s Investor Relations website at https://investor.offerpad.com/events-and-presentations.

About Offerpad

Offerpad’s mission is to provide your best way to buy and sell a home. Period. We use technology-enabled solutions to remake the home selling and buying experience by offering customers the convenience, control and certainty to solve their housing needs. We combine our fundamental real estate expertise with our data-driven digital “Solutions Center” platform to give users a holistic, customer-centric experience, enabling them to efficiently sell and buy their homes online with streamlined access to other services including mortgage, listing, and buyer representation services.

Contacts

Investors

Stefanie Layton

602-706-4905

Investors@offerpad.com

Media

Laura Collins

480-220-0021

David Stephan

951-970-6336

Press@Offerpad.com

