Offensive Security Unveils On-Demand Cybersecurity Training and Workforce Development Program with Learn Unlimited Subscription Offering

New Learning Management System Allows Flexible Consumption of OffSec’s Top-Tier Training Labs and Modules

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Offensive Security, the leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certifications, today unveiled Offensive Security Learn Unlimited, the industry’s most comprehensive subscription-based, on-demand cybersecurity training and workforce development library. The innovative new training delivery method provides unlimited access to all Offensive Security online training courses, topics and labs for all skill levels, providing unmatched opportunities for cybersecurity professionals to secure new certifications, grow their skill sets, and advance their careers.

With the launch of Learn Unlimited, Offensive Security is introducing a new Fundamentals learning track that includes 100-level preparatory content tailored for aspiring penetration testers and other security professionals entering the infosec field. The new PEN-100 content represents an important step in Offensive Security’s commitment to expanding the security skills, learning and development paths available to professionals through its new subscription offerings, courses and certifications.

Offensive Security is also introducing its first macOS security course with macOS Control Bypasses (EXP-312). The logical exploit-development course for macOS (specifically, the Catalina and Big Sur operating systems) focuses on local privilege escalation and bypassing macOS defenses.

“Industry professionals today demand flexibility above all else,” said Ning Wang, CEO, Offensive Security. “They have a strong desire to acquire cybersecurity skills and grow or change careers, but one size doesn’t fit all. Aspiring cybersecurity pros want to learn and train on their own schedule. Our new on-demand training delivery makes it easier for individuals to learn the OffSec ‘Try Harder’ mindset when it is convenient to them and easier for enterprises to make resources available to their employees. At OffSec, we’ve always believed in being a resource. Providing this new offering is just the latest example of our commitment to the infosec community.”

Offensive Security has long provided the industry’s most reputable and sought-after cybersecurity training courses and certifications, including Penetration Testing with Kali Linux (PEN-200), Evasion Techniques and Breaching Defenses (PEN-300), and Advanced Web Attacks and Exploitation (WEB-300). These courses prepare students to successfully complete the Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP), Offensive Security Experienced Penetration Tester (OSEP), and Offensive Security Web Expert (OSWE) exams and earn their certifications. With Offensive Security Learn Unlimited, students no longer need to pick a specific course and learn on a specific schedule but can instead buy a subscription and consume all OffSec training content at their convenience.

Offensive Security training materials are mapped to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework, ensuring that Offensive Security is preparing its students to face the most dangerous and sophisticated identified threats. The new subscription offerings also enhance the “hands-on” nature of OffSec’s training material with a new, in-depth learning experience, providing an interface for students to learn dynamically, ask questions and receive guidance.

Learn Unlimited includes unlimited exam attempts, access to the PG Practice hands-on training labs and reporting features for enterprises and individuals. Offensive Security is also introducing Learn One, a tiered version of Learn Unlimited that provides individuals or small businesses access to one course of the student’s choice that they may consume at their leisure. The subscription lasts for one year at the end of which the customer can renew or select a new course.

For more information visit www.offensive-security.com, follow Offensive Security on Twitter @offsectraining and LinkedIn, or visit the Offensive Security blog: https://www.offensive-security.com/blog/

About Offensive Security

Offensive Security is the leading provider of online cybersecurity training and certifications for information security professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security’s one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs and open source projects provide practitioners with the highly-desired offensive skills required to advance their careers and better protect their organizations. Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking and network security assessments. For more information, visit www.offensive-security.com and follow @offsectraining and @kalilinux.

Contacts

Ted Weismann



fama PR for Offensive Security



(617) 396-7740



offensivesecurity@famapr.com