Odysseus Fintech Deploys Compliance AI “Athena” to Deliver +95% Audit Trail





HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Odysseus Fintech, Ulysses Commodities’ software development arm, released ‘Athena’, an LLM (large language model) AI agent developed for internal use, to address the painstaking process of preparing audit trail reports for regulatory audits from multiple input sources including: ICE CHAT, BBG Chat, Cloud 9 and VOIP phone calls.

I. Nechitat, head of LLM: “The typical exchange audit can take 10 hours of work. NFA Audits can take 100 hours. Majority of the time is spent on sourcing supporting audit trail data from numerous sources and multiple format files to prepare the data for submission. Instead of working late nights and weekends, we’ve cut that time to 5 minutes, while maintaining a 95% audit trail accuracy, which we expect to reach over 99% shortly.”

Ivan Uzhakov, CTO: “LLM Agent ‘Athena’ finds the right needles through millions of haystacks; if a trade starts out on Whatsapp, then continues on ICE CHAT, or BBG IB, then gets concluded via a phone call, Cloud9 or ICE voice, ‘Athena’ can decipher context, and meaningfully connect the dots to deliver consistently accurate audit trail to address necessary compliance requirements.”

Rob Fox, Director: “Compliance is critical, yet historically very time consuming; we’ve leveraged technology so we can allocate more time to our customers. In Greek Mythology, Athena’s wisdom, strategy, and support play a crucial role in Homer’s ‘Odyssey’ by helping Ulysses navigate the challenges on his return home to Ithaca. Athena LLM will play a similar role protecting Ulysses Commodities by ensuring fast and accurate compliance that allows us to continue using state-of-the-art technology to build scale with increasing speed.”

ULYSSES COMMODITIES

ULYSSES COMMODITIES IS A MEMBER WITH THE NFA AND IS REGISTERED AS AN INTRODUCING BROKER WITH THE CFTC. ULYSSES IS DEDICATED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE INSTITUTIONAL COMMODITIES COMMUNITY (ECP as per CEA 1a.(18))

ODYSSEUS FINTECH

ODYSSEUS FINTECH IS A SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT AND INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY COMPANY ADDRESSING USE CASES FOR ULYSSES COMMODITIES. IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY DEVELOPED HEAT MAP (APPS.ULYSSES.BIZ) AND ULYSSES’ CLIENT RELATIONSHIP MANAGER (ULYSSES.BIZ/CRM)

Contacts

Media Contact:



Robert Fox



media@ulysses.biz