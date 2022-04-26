ODDITY, Parent Company of IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild, Launches Security Token Offering

The ODDITY Token Offers Financial Innovation and Accessibility for Investors

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ODDITY, the parent company of beauty and wellness brands IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild, today launched a digital security token built on the Ethereum blockchain, providing a new way for investors to participate in the strong performance of the company.

“By offering this trailblazing token, we are democratizing investor opportunity by broadening individual access to ODDITY securities, as we continue to disrupt and redefine the beauty and wellness category,” said Oran Holtzman, co-founder and CEO of ODDITY. “Crypto and blockchain technology unlock massive opportunity for consumers and capital markets. With this offering, we are building a new bridge to link traditional markets with the vibrant world of digital assets, where the innovation potential is huge.”

“We believe in a future where securities are not just records of ownership, but also functional lines of code,” said Lindsay Drucker Mann, Global CFO of ODDITY. “The potential use cases of this technology are enormous, and as a digital and technology powered company, we believe we are especially well positioned to help drive it forward.”

ODDITY Token Offering

The ODDITY Token is a digital security that automatically converts into ODDITY Class A ordinary shares at the time of an IPO.

The offering democratizes investment access to qualified individual investors, beyond the traditional institutional investor community.

The security token has the benefit of encoding key data on the blockchain and deploying smart contracts to perform certain functions. When done at scale, this innovation can have large, cascading capital efficiency benefits across the capital markets.

The ODDITY Token offering will be open from April 26, 2022 until May 11, 2022. For full terms and restrictions of the offering: visit www.oddity.com.

The ODDITY Token offering is being made inside the United States to accredited investors in reliance on Regulation D of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), pursuant to Rule 506(c) thereunder, or outside the United States to non-U.S. persons in offshore transactions in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. Any non-U.S. persons shall be deemed to have represented that they are eligible to purchase the ODDITY Token in accordance with the securities laws of their jurisdiction, and, if applicable, that they qualify under the equivalent of an accredited investor under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

ODDITY does not intend to file a registration statement for the resale of the ODDITY Token (or the shares issuable upon the conversion thereof). Accordingly, investors may resell the ODDITY Token (and shares issuable upon the conversion thereof) only in transactions that are exempt from registration under, or not subject to, the Securities Act and the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction. In addition, investors may not offer, sell, resell, or otherwise transfer the ODDITY Token prior to the completion of an IPO without the prior consent of ODDITY. Moreover, investors will be subject to a lock-up in connection with an IPO that will restrict their ability to lend, offer, pledge, sell, resell or otherwise transfer the shares issuable upon conversion of the ODDITY Token for a period of 180 days following an IPO, subject to customary exceptions.

This shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About ODDITY

ODDITY is a consumer-tech company which builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild. ODDITY, with a US headquarters in New York City and an R&D center in Tel Aviv, Israel, has built one of the industry’s most advanced technology platforms, which leverages data science, machine learning and computer vision capabilities to deliver a better online experience for consumers. The company uses cutting-edge data science to identify consumer needs and develops solutions in the form of beauty, wellness, and tech products.

As part of its technology platform, which currently serves its own brands and over 30 million users, ODDITY has developed several key consumer-facing technology products, including:

POWERMATCH – an AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engine to deliver consumers the perfectly-matched shades for them

Kenzza – a patented creator-powered in-house media platform that represents one of the largest libraries of bespoke beauty media content in the world

A patented hyperspectral image recovery software, catapulting the company into the forefront of innovation in computer vision

SpoiledBrain – an AI- and Machine Learning-driven matching engine to pair consumers with wellness products

The company is developing tools to offer its technology products to external companies.

