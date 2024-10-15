Oculi Launches Early Access Evaluation Program with Magenta and Burgundy Platforms

Inviting innovators to explore the world’s first Software-Defined Vision Sensor™ optimized for AI applications

ROCHESTER, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oculi, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in intelligent sensors for AI products, today announced the launch of its Early Access Evaluation Program. Featuring two platforms—Magenta and Burgundy—the program offers developers the opportunity to integrate Oculi’s groundbreaking OCULI SPU™ (Sensor and Processing Unit), the world’s first Software-Defined Vision Sensor™, into their AI applications.





About the OCULI SPU

The OCULI SPU is a significant advancement in visual sensor technology, specifically designed for AI applications. Unlike traditional image sensors optimized for human interpretation, the OCULI SPU meets the computational demands of machine learning algorithms by enabling efficient, fast, and intelligent on-sensor processing. Its innovative “IntelliPixel” technology brings intelligence directly to the pixel level, allowing for unprecedented programmability. Pixels can be software-programmed to output data relevant to specific AI functions, optimizing performance and bandwidth while ensuring 100% personal privacy protection by eliminating the need to output human-discernible images.

Evaluation Platforms and Key Applications

Magenta Platform : Offers maximum data output flexibility for general-purpose visual AI applications, ideal for software development and prototyping.

: Offers maximum data output flexibility for general-purpose visual AI applications, ideal for software development and prototyping. Burgundy Platform: Focuses on presence and occupancy detection, perfect for efficient monitoring applications.

Applications and Benefits

Occupancy Management : Efficiently manage building systems by monitoring real-time occupancy, reducing energy costs and environmental impact.

: Efficiently manage building systems by monitoring real-time occupancy, reducing energy costs and environmental impact. Retail Analytics : Optimize store layouts and enhance customer service by analyzing behavior without compromising privacy.

: Optimize store layouts and enhance customer service by analyzing behavior without compromising privacy. Home Security : Enhance protection by accurately detecting presence and unusual activities, triggering alerts only when necessary.

: Enhance protection by accurately detecting presence and unusual activities, triggering alerts only when necessary. Smart Home Automation : Improve comfort and energy efficiency by adjusting systems based on occupancy and activities.

: Improve comfort and energy efficiency by adjusting systems based on occupancy and activities. Gesture Recognition : Enable intuitive, touchless control across devices, enhancing user interaction and accessibility.

: Enable intuitive, touchless control across devices, enhancing user interaction and accessibility. Industrial Automation: Increase safety and efficiency by monitoring human presence and machinery operation discreetly.

Join the Evaluation Program

Developers and companies interested in participating in Oculi’s Evaluation Program can contact info@oculi.ai for more information. This is a unique opportunity to engage with cutting-edge AI vision technology and contribute to innovations shaping the future.

Company Growth and Partnerships

Since winning the $1 million grand prize in Luminate NY’s accelerator program in 2023, Oculi has relocated its headquarters to Rochester, NY, immersing itself in a thriving tech hub. With additional funding from New York State’s Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative and benefits from the Excelsior Jobs Tax-Credit program, the company is poised for significant expansion.

A partnership with GlobalFoundries, a leading semiconductor manufacturer, accelerates the production and deployment of the OCULI SPU, leveraging advanced manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand.

Recognized as one of EE Times’ 100 Start-ups to Watch in 2024, Oculi continues to push the boundaries of AI vision technology.

About Oculi

Oculi is a fabless semiconductor company focused on developing intelligent sensors for AI products. Founded by Dr. Charbel Rizk, the company aims to transform computer and machine vision through technology inspired by the efficiency of human vision and the rapid processing capabilities of machines.

Contacts

Sana Kouatly



sana.kouatly@oculi.ai

410 205 5513