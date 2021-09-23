Octo to Offer Engineering, Technical, and Programmatic Support for Navy SeaPort Next Generation Program

Octo will aim to enhance Naval modernization and cybersecurity efforts as part of its Navy SeaPort NxG Multiple Award Contract win.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Octo, the premier pure-play IT modernization provider for the Federal Government, announced today that the U.S. Navy has awarded a five-year Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) program. Under the MAC, Octo will offer engineering, technical, and programmatic support services using emerging technologies and cybersecurity solutions to implement industry best practices, innovative digital technologies, and data analytics to achieve the Navy’s mission objectives.

James Vant, General Manager of Octo’s Defense Business Unit, stated, “ The SeaPort NxG program plays a critical role in the Navy’s ability to provide services fulfilling capability requirements across the entire spectrum of Navy mission areas and technical capabilities supported by the Navy’s ordering activities. We are honored and pleased to continue to help the Navy meet its mission priorities and objectives.”

Octo’s CEO Mehul Sanghani said, “ Since 2017, Octo has provided engineering, technical, and programmatic support services to the Navy including modernization of mission-enabling Navy applications and infrastructure. We are proud to continue to serve the Navy as they protect our nation’s warfighters and the public.”

