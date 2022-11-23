Octo Recognized as 2022 NVTC Tech 100 Honoree for Community Work

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Reston-based IT modernization company Octo has made the 2022 NVTC Tech 100 list. The Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) delivers this recognition to top innovative companies and leaders in the region’s technology community.

Octo’s community work helped solidify their spot on this year’s list. Seva—serving a greater purpose—is an Octo core value. As Vanessa Davis, Octo’s Sr. Manager of Employee Engagement & Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) explains, “ Seva is visible in the ways Octo employees find purpose in serving the missions of the U.S. Federal Government. It is also apparent in our community work focused on serving vulnerable populations and advancing food security, technology education, and health outcomes. At a time when employees everywhere are yearning for closer alignment to purpose, we’ve found success in innovating with our CSR partners to create memorable experiences for employees that also provide impact in the community. Easterseals DC MD VA is one such partner we’ve been proud to build impact with, and we are grateful they nominated Octo for this award.”

“ We are thrilled that Octo has been named to the NVTC Tech 100,” explains Jon Horowitch, President and CEO of Easterseals DC MD VA. “ Octo exemplifies a community-oriented company. They have partnered on several activities for Easterseals families, such as packing mental health kits for our Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic and STEAM kits for students in our Child Development Centers. Furthermore, Octo has provided critical pro bono consulting to improve Easterseals DC MD VA’s data management capabilities, enhancing our ability to help people with disabilities, veterans and military families, and low-income families to be included in the community and realize their potential.”

Octo’s vision for the future embraces emerging technologies like AI, ML, and DL for good—to help modernize aging infrastructures and systems and also to place agencies ahead of where they need to be with malleable solutions that maximize budgets and optimize use of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this year, Octo launched oLabs, a 14,000 sq ft. R&D innovation hub with massive compute power and storage. Emerging technology projects developed in oLabs are producing real, positive impacts already, helping to realize that vision.

NVTC’s Tech 100 annual awards program highlights the cutting-edge companies, executives, and NextGen leaders who are driving innovation, implementing new solutions for their customers, and contributing to the region’s economic growth.

“ 2022 has been a year of tremendous growth for our region’s technology hub, thanks to the dynamic companies and individuals who are innovating and making a positive impact in the world. Their contributions are the reason our region is one of the nation’s most vibrant and collaborative technology communities,” said Jennifer Taylor, president and CEO of NVTC. “ NVTC congratulates Octo for going above and beyond within their company and in their respective industries. Even in these unprecedented times of record levels of high-inflation and hybrid-work, the future of our tech community is brighter than ever, because of the momentous contributions of these leaders and companies such as Octo.”

“ We are humbled to be a 2022 NVTC Tech 100 Company honoree,” said Octo CEO Mehul Sanghani. “ Giving back has always been at the core of our culture. Whether through our day-to-day work supporting critical agency missions or assembling our employees to serve community causes, we remain committed to creating and delivering cutting-edge solutions that create a better future for all.”

Octo is a technology firm dedicated to solving the Federal Government’s most complex challenges, enabling agencies to jump the technology curve. We don’t just modernize. We create lasting change through best practices that help agencies implement and integrate at-scale, next-generation technology and innovation. With a mission- and service-first mentality, we provide Agile, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Cloud, and Data Management and Analytics solutions, collaborating to solve customers’ pressing problems. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Octo delivers proven technology vital to the intelligence community and health care, defense, national security, and civilian agencies that directly impact our nation. Visit octo.us.

