Ochre Bio Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

OXFORD, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#chronicOchre Bio, an innovator in chronic liver disease drug development, today announced its participation in upcoming investor and industry conferences.

WebSummit
Presentation Title: Why you should love your liver

Date/Time: Nov 4, 1:36 WET – 1:47 pm Western European Time

Location: The Altice Arena and FIL, Rossio dos Olivais, 1990-231 Lisbon, Portugal

Presenter: Jack O’Meara, CEO & Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

Big Data and AI Innovation in Drug Discovery

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data approaches in drug discovery have gained substantial momentum over the past few years, with the benefit of speeding up drug development timelines as well as reducing research costs. Ochre Bio employs genomics-led target discovery and human-based preclinical models and RNA medicine to develop new therapies for chronic liver diseases. Seeing the infinite potential of AI and big data’s involvement in drug development, Ochre Bio will hold a symposium in Taipei, Taiwan on this trending topic.

Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 9, 9:30-12:15 pm

Location: 2nd Floor, Building C, National Biotechnology Research Park , No. 99, Lane 130, Section 1, Institute Road, Nangang District, Taipei, Taiwan

Symposia Information: https://geneonline.news/ochre-bio-ai-big-data-symposium/
Agenda and registration: https://forms.gle/gQeiQaPbexY7ACqy9

Speakers include industry leaders in the field of big data, genomics and drug development:

  • Dr. Quin Wills, CSO of Ochre Bio
  • Dr. Jimmy Lin, CEO of Insilico Medicine Taiwan
  • Dr. Inca Chen, RD Manager of Acer
  • Prof Liao, CEO of Syncell

LSX Inv€$tival Showcase
Date: Monday, Nov. 14, 10:45 am – 11:00 am UK time

Location: 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London, UK

Presenter: Jack O’Meara, CEO & Co-Founder, Ochre Bio

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 15-17, 2022

Location: Waldorf Hilton (Aldwych), London, UK

To meet with the Ochre Bio team at these events, contact@ochre-bio.com.

About Ochre Bio

Ochre Bio is a biotechnology company developing RNA therapies for chronic liver diseases. Using a combination of deep phenotyping, precision RNA medicine, and testing in live human donor livers, Ochre is developing therapies for important liver health challenges, from increasing donor liver supply to reducing cirrhosis complications. To learn more, please visit www.ochre-bio.com. Follow us on Twitter @OchreBio.

Contacts

Media

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

