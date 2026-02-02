OceanSound Announces 2025 Promotions and New Hires

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OceanSound Partners (“OceanSound”), a private equity firm that invests in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving aerospace, defense, government and highly regulated end markets, today announced that it has promoted eight individuals and added 14 new hires across its investment, portfolio ownership, and operations teams. OceanSound currently manages more than $6.9 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management and has invested in twelve platform investments that have collectively completed 54 add-on acquisitions. OceanSound’s portfolio companies collectively generate over $4.0 billion in revenue and employ approximately 14,000 individuals.

OceanSound is pleased to announce the following promotions and new hires:

Promotions: Addison Nordin to Partner; Jake Choi, Riley Lyons, and Chris Perkins to Principal; Juan Pablo Skobalski and Estanislao Sadowski to Manager; and Claire Moody and Federico Casares to Senior Associate.

Investment Team Additions: Jackson Kelner as Vice President; Josh Lange as Senior Associate; and Danny Caplan, Sophie Peretz, Nick Silver, and Tyler Chang as Associates.

Portfolio Ownership Group Additions: Jose Luis Pinto Basto as Vice President of Operational Excellence; Cody Bohonnon as Vice President of Enterprise Technology; and Horacio Barbeito, Franco Bernacchi, Francisco Iribarne, and Bernardo Martinelli as Business Analysts.

Firm Operations Team Additions: Brandon Doherty as Assistant Controller and Amanda Henkle as Executive Assistant.

“We are proud to recognize Addison Nordin’s promotion to Partner,” said Joe Benavides, CEO and Founder of OceanSound Partners. “Addison has demonstrated strong leadership, sound judgment, and a consistent commitment to OceanSound’s culture and values. His promotion reflects the impact he has had on the firm and the increasing scope of responsibility he has assumed as we continue to scale.”

“We are also pleased to recognize the promotions to Principal for Jake, Riley, and Chris, along with all other promotions,” Mr. Benavides added. “Jake, Riley, and Chris have each developed into trusted, promising execution leaders of our teams, and the other promotions across the firm further underscore the importance we place on building a deep, execution-oriented organization.”

Commenting on the firm’s new hires, Mr. Benavides added, “The addition of these 14 professionals reflects our continued focus on investing in our people and building the depth of talent needed to support OceanSound’s long-term growth.”

Additional information about the recently promoted and hired professionals can be found at https://oceansoundpartners.com/team-members/

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving aerospace, defense, government, and highly regulated end markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit www.oceansoundpartners.com.

