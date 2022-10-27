Oceaneering Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) today reported net income of $18.3 million, or $0.18 per share, on revenue of $560 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Adjusted net income was $23.7 million, or $0.23 per share, reflecting the impact of $1.1 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange losses recognized during the quarter and $4.4 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances and uncertain tax positions.

During the prior quarter ended June 30, 2022, Oceaneering reported net income of $3.7 million, or $0.04 per share, on revenue of $524 million. Adjusted net income was $7.4 million, or $0.07 per share, reflecting the impact of $0.9 million of pre-tax adjustments associated with foreign exchange gains recognized during the quarter and $4.5 million of discrete tax adjustments, primarily due to changes in valuation allowances.

Adjusted operating income (loss), operating margins, net income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA (as well as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margins), and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures that exclude the impacts of certain identified items. Reconciliations to the corresponding GAAP measures are shown in the tables Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share (EPS), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins, Free Cash Flow, 2022 and 2023 Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow Estimates, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) and Margins by Segment, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Margins by Segment. These tables are included below under the caption Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information.

Summary of Results (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2022 2021 2022 2022 2021 Revenue $ 559,671 $ 466,814 $ 524,031 $ 1,529,861 $ 1,402,566 Gross Margin 95,754 59,848 76,041 217,275 184,902 Income (Loss) from Operations 46,875 15,769 22,850 68,686 52,371 Net Income (Loss) 18,303 (7,370 ) 3,720 2,813 (10,494 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $ 0.18 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ (0.11 )

For the third quarter of 2022:

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $77.6 million;

Consolidated Operating Income was $46.9 million;

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $85.9 million and free cash flow was $66.6 million, with an ending cash position of $428 million; and

Consolidated order intake was $700 million.

As of September 30, 2022:

Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) fleet count was 250, Q3 utilization was 67%, and Q3 average revenue per day on hire was $8,468; and

Manufactured Products backlog was $365 million.

Initial guidance for 2023:

Consolidated EBITDA is expected in the range of $260 million to $310 million; and

Free cash flow generation is expected to exceed $100 million.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “Our third quarter results were driven by improved offshore activity and pricing, particularly in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM), which ticked up further during the quarter. We produced adjusted consolidated EBITDA of $77.6 million, which exceeded our guidance and consensus estimates. Offshore activity drove significant operating improvements in our energy businesses, which were led by our Subsea Robotics (SSR) and Offshore Projects Group (OPG) segments. In addition, increased manufacturing throughput led to improved operating margins in our Manufactured Products segment. We also saw a meaningful recovery in our government-focused businesses after experiencing the effects of negative timing during the second quarter of 2022. For the full year of 2022, we expect our adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $215 million to $240 million and continue to expect positive free cash flow in the range of $25 million to $75 million.

“The offshore recovery is clearly underway, and with increasing emphasis on both energy security and development of the cleanest, safest and most reliable energy sources, I expect positive market fundamentals to support our energy-focused businesses for years to come. In addition, with increasing competition for, and scarcity of, available labor, our mobile and subsea robotics businesses are experiencing heightened levels of interest as automation lowers on-site personnel requirements and enables remote supervisory control.

Segment Results:

“Sequentially, SSR revenue and operating income both increased as expected, with higher activity levels for ROV, survey and tooling services. SSR EBITDA margin of 31% improved over the second quarter of 2022 as new contract pricing and utilization efficiencies are increasingly being reflected in our results. As disclosed in our recent press release, we received strong SSR order intake of $300 million during the third quarter of 2022.

“Sequentially, third quarter 2022 ROV days on hire were 5% higher, with drill support days higher and vessel-based services days essentially flat. Our fleet use during the quarter was 60% in drill support and 40% in vessel-based activity, compared to 57% and 43%, respectively, during the second quarter. Fleet utilization rose to 67% for the quarter as compared to 64% during the second quarter. Third quarter 2022 average ROV revenue per day on hire of $8,468 was 2% higher than in the second quarter.

“Manufactured Products third quarter 2022 operating results improved despite an 11% decrease in revenue. Operating income and related margin percentage of $4.3 million and 5%, respectively, improved measurably from the second quarter of 2022 due primarily to increased manufacturing throughput in our subsea hardware businesses. Order intake during the quarter was solid, with backlog on September 30, 2022 increasing to $365 million from our June 30, 2022 backlog of $335 million. Our book-to-bill ratio was 1.17 for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, and 1.08 for the trailing 12 months.

“As expected, OPG saw strong seasonal activity during the third quarter of 2022, which resulted in higher operating income on a 31% increase in revenue as compared to the second quarter. Results were driven by increased intervention and installation work, primarily in the GoM. OPG’s operating income margin of 13% reflected slight changes in service mix and continued high levels of demand and pricing for vessel-based services in the GoM.

“Sequentially, Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) operating income declined slightly on 2% less revenue. Revenue declined as customers, particularly in Europe, delayed inspection programs and kept facilities running to support energy security priorities. Operating income margin of 5% declined from the 6% recorded for the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to the continuing impacts of employee wage inflation.

“Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) third quarter 2022 operating income increased significantly from the second quarter on essentially flat revenue. Operating income margin of 15% improved significantly from the second quarter of 2022, reflecting recovery of prior quarter pre-contract costs and favorable project mix. At the corporate level, Unallocated Expenses of $30.9 million for the third quarter were less than expected, and slightly lower than the second quarter of 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Outlook:

“Looking forward, on a consolidated basis, we believe that our fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA will decline on relatively flat revenue as compared to our third quarter results. Sequentially, we forecast: higher revenue and operating profitability in our Manufactured Products segment; slightly lower revenue and operating results in our SSR segment; significantly lower revenue and operating profitability in our OPG segment due to lower seasonal activity; slightly lower revenue and operating results in our IMDS segment; and modestly higher revenue and lower operating results in our ADTech segment. Unallocated Expenses are forecast to be in the mid-$30 million range.

“For the full year of 2022, we expect to generate adjusted EBITDA within the narrowed range of $215 million to $240 million. Our guidance for organic capital expenditures remains in the range of $70 million to $80 million and our guidance for cash income tax payments remains in the range of $40 million to $45 million. We continue to expect positive free cash flow of between $25 million and $75 million for the full year of 2022.

Initial 2023 Guidance:

“Looking into 2023, year over year, we are anticipating increased activity and improved operating performance across each of our operating segments, led by gains from SSR and OPG. At this time, we forecast EBITDA in the range of $260 million to $310 million in 2023, driving healthy levels of cash flow from operations. In 2023, we expect capital expenditures to be higher than in 2022 as we continue to focus on growth. We also expect to generate positive free cash flow in excess of $100 million. We will provide more specific guidance on our expectations for 2023 during the year-end reporting process.

Key Priorities:

“Our key priorities remain unchanged. Focusing on safety, maintaining our financial and capital discipline, generating significant free cash flow, managing our 2024 debt maturity, and growing the Company by leveraging core competencies remain our top priorities for the foreseeable future. Increasing our pricing and margins to generate a fair return for our world-class services and products is also a priority. Optimizing each of these priorities positions us for success in the energy transition while presenting increasing opportunities to provide returns to our shareholders.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 (in thousands) ASSETS Current assets (including cash and cash equivalents of $427,507 and $538,114) $ 1,219,742 $ 1,188,003 Net property and equipment 434,586 489,596 Other assets 268,504 285,260 Total Assets $ 1,922,832 $ 1,962,859 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities $ 515,725 $ 501,161 Long-term debt 701,258 702,067 Other long-term liabilities 228,551 248,607 Equity 477,298 511,024 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,922,832 $ 1,962,859 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenue $ 559,671 $ 466,814 $ 524,031 $ 1,529,861 $ 1,402,566 Cost of services and products 463,917 406,966 447,990 1,312,586 1,217,664 Gross margin 95,754 59,848 76,041 217,275 184,902 Selling, general and administrative expense 48,879 44,079 53,191 148,589 132,531 Income (loss) from operations 46,875 15,769 22,850 68,686 52,371 Interest income 1,396 662 767 2,959 1,864 Interest expense (9,552 ) (9,616 ) (9,619 ) (28,614 ) (29,752 ) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 496 189 318 1,108 1,101 Other income (expense), net (1,222 ) (814 ) 583 (195 ) (4,222 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 37,993 6,190 14,899 43,944 21,362 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 19,690 13,560 11,179 41,131 31,856 Net Income (Loss) $ 18,303 $ (7,370 ) $ 3,720 $ 2,813 $ (10,494 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 101,310 99,797 101,430 101,372 99,675 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.18 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ (0.11 ) The above Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations should be read in conjunction with the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

SEGMENT INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 ($ in thousands) Subsea Robotics Revenue $ 169,422 $ 143,710 $ 157,123 $ 454,534 $ 404,200 Gross margin $ 47,552 $ 28,918 $ 37,004 $ 106,514 $ 84,763 Operating income (loss) $ 37,069 $ 19,533 $ 25,938 $ 74,559 $ 55,862 Operating income (loss) % 22 % 14 % 17 % 16 % 14 % ROV days available 23,000 23,002 22,750 68,250 68,221 ROV days utilized 15,408 14,474 14,631 41,881 40,366 ROV utilization 67 % 63 % 64 % 61 % 59 % Manufactured Products Revenue $ 94,039 $ 75,359 $ 105,456 $ 282,187 $ 241,311 Gross margin $ 12,170 $ 8,544 $ 7,918 $ 31,090 $ 26,939 Operating income (loss) $ 4,282 $ 809 $ (1,365 ) $ 5,560 $ 4,352 Operating income (loss) % 5 % 1 % (1 )% 2 % 2 % Backlog at end of period $ 365,000 $ 334,000 $ 335,000 $ 365,000 $ 334,000 Offshore Projects Group Revenue $ 152,987 $ 95,580 $ 116,457 $ 366,841 $ 292,765 Gross margin $ 27,647 $ 13,815 $ 25,441 $ 60,825 $ 43,492 Operating income (loss) $ 20,310 $ 7,634 $ 17,535 $ 38,511 $ 24,443 Operating income (loss) % 13 % 8 % 15 % 10 % 8 % Integrity Management & Digital Solutions Revenue $ 58,465 $ 62,806 $ 59,438 $ 174,473 $ 180,924 Gross margin $ 8,371 $ 11,330 $ 9,222 $ 26,792 $ 30,001 Operating income (loss) $ 3,091 $ 5,362 $ 3,436 $ 10,035 $ 12,557 Operating income (loss) % 5 % 9 % 6 % 6 % 7 % Aerospace and Defense Technologies Revenue $ 84,758 $ 89,359 $ 85,557 $ 251,826 $ 283,366 Gross margin $ 19,431 $ 20,019 $ 15,744 $ 52,045 $ 66,732 Operating income (loss) $ 13,043 $ 14,251 $ 8,961 $ 33,848 $ 50,430 Operating income (loss) % 15 % 16 % 10 % 13 % 18 % Unallocated Expenses Gross margin $ (19,417 ) $ (22,778 ) $ (19,288 ) $ (59,991 ) $ (67,025 ) Operating income (loss) $ (30,920 ) $ (31,820 ) $ (31,655 ) $ (93,827 ) $ (95,273 ) Total Revenue $ 559,671 $ 466,814 $ 524,031 $ 1,529,861 $ 1,402,566 Gross margin $ 95,754 $ 59,848 $ 76,041 $ 217,275 $ 184,902 Operating income (loss) $ 46,875 $ 15,769 $ 22,850 $ 68,686 $ 52,371 Operating income (loss) % 8 % 3 % 4 % 4 % 4 % The above Segment Information does not include adjustments for non-recurring transactions. See the tables below under the caption “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Information” for financial measures that our management considers in evaluating our ongoing operations.

SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Sep 30, 2021 (in thousands) Capital Expenditures, including Acquisitions $ 19,280 $ 12,488 $ 16,495 $ 55,094 $ 35,816 Depreciation and Amortization: Energy Services and Products Subsea Robotics $ 16,013 $ 21,483 $ 17,531 $ 52,545 $ 66,871 Manufactured Products 2,939 3,202 3,020 9,031 9,677 Offshore Projects Group 7,132 6,781 7,107 21,536 20,768 Integrity Management & Digital Solutions 1,695 1,114 1,034 3,759 3,329 Total Energy Services and Products 27,779 32,580 28,692 86,871 100,645 Aerospace and Defense Technologies 671 1,427 821 2,148 4,107 Unallocated Expenses 1,799 234 1,347 4,109 1,185 Total Depreciation and Amortization $ 30,249 $ 34,241 $ 30,860 $ 93,128 $ 105,937

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP TO GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

In addition to financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this Press Release also includes non-GAAP financial measures (as defined under SEC Regulation G). We have included Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share, each of which excludes the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. As a result, these amounts are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful measures for investors to review because they provide consistent measures of the underlying results of our ongoing business. Furthermore, our management uses these measures as measures of the performance of our operations. We have also included disclosures of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA), EBITDA Margins, 2022 Adjusted EBITDA Estimates, and Free Cash Flow, as well as the following by segment: Adjusted Operating Income and Margins, EBITDA, EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins. We define EBITDA Margin as EBITDA divided by revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment exclude the effects of certain specified items, as set forth in the tables that follow. EBITDA and EBITDA Margins, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margins, and Adjusted Operating Income and Margin and related information by segment are each non-GAAP financial measures. We define Free Cash Flow as cash flow provided by operating activities less organic capital expenditures (i.e., purchases of property and equipment other than those in business acquisitions). We have included these disclosures in this press release because EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow are widely used by investors for valuation and comparing our financial performance with the performance of other companies in our industry, and the adjusted amounts thereof (as well as Adjusted Operating Income and Margin by Segment) provide more consistent measures than the unadjusted amounts. Furthermore, our management uses these measures for purposes of evaluating our financial performance. Our presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA Margins and Free Cash Flow (and the Adjusted amounts thereof) may not be comparable to similarly titled measures other companies report. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as substitutes for our reported operating results, cash flows or any other measure prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP.

