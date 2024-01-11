Oceaneering Appoints Hilary Frisbie as Senior Director, Investor Relations

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that Hilary Frisbie has been appointed to succeed Mark Peterson as Senior Director, Investor Relations, effective January 10, 2024.





Ms. Frisbie joined Oceaneering’s legal department in 2011 and has served most recently as Associate General Counsel. She has led Oceaneering’s global contracting programs, including initiatives on contract risk management, market entry, and compliance. Prior to joining Oceaneering, she practiced law with a private law firm. Ms. Frisbie received her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and holds a Bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Peterson has notified Oceaneering of his plan to retire from the company. He will continue to serve in a supporting role for a transitional period.

Alan R. Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oceaneering, stated: “I am pleased to announce Hilary’s appointment to our management team. Her understanding of the company and ability to convey the Oceaneering story provide essential continuity to our shareholders and the investment community. She will also be responsible for expanding our investor outreach programs. Her appointment continues our commitment to developing new company leadership. In her new role, Hilary will report to me.

I also thank Mark for his astute initiatives for corporate growth and his oversight of the Oceaneering narrative.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

