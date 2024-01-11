Home Business Wire Oceaneering Appoints Hilary Frisbie as Senior Director, Investor Relations
Business Wire

Oceaneering Appoints Hilary Frisbie as Senior Director, Investor Relations

di Business Wire

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announced that Hilary Frisbie has been appointed to succeed Mark Peterson as Senior Director, Investor Relations, effective January 10, 2024.


Ms. Frisbie joined Oceaneering’s legal department in 2011 and has served most recently as Associate General Counsel. She has led Oceaneering’s global contracting programs, including initiatives on contract risk management, market entry, and compliance. Prior to joining Oceaneering, she practiced law with a private law firm. Ms. Frisbie received her law degree from The University of Texas School of Law and holds a Bachelor’s degree from The University of Texas at Austin.

Mr. Peterson has notified Oceaneering of his plan to retire from the company. He will continue to serve in a supporting role for a transitional period.

Alan R. Curtis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Oceaneering, stated: “I am pleased to announce Hilary’s appointment to our management team. Her understanding of the company and ability to convey the Oceaneering story provide essential continuity to our shareholders and the investment community. She will also be responsible for expanding our investor outreach programs. Her appointment continues our commitment to developing new company leadership. In her new role, Hilary will report to me.

I also thank Mark for his astute initiatives for corporate growth and his oversight of the Oceaneering narrative.”

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

Mark Peterson

Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

713-329-4507

Hilary Frisbie

Senior Director, Investor Relations

713-329-4755

Oceaneering International, Inc.

investorrelations@oceaneering.com

Articoli correlati

Damon Motors Collaboration with NXP Semiconductors to Integrate Performance-Driven Automotive Integrated Circuits Into Its Electric Motorcycles

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company to showcase HyperFighter superbike in NXP booth at CES 2024LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Damon Motors Inc. (“Damon” or the “Company”)...
Continua a leggere

Comporium Invests More Than $1,750,000 Expanding Fiber Network in Rural Lancaster County

Business Wire Business Wire -
274 Rural Addresses North of Buford Gain Access to Gigabit Broadband SpeedsLANCASTER, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#comporiumiscommunity--Hundreds of residents in northeastern Lancaster...
Continua a leggere

HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Kisun Chung Shares Xite Innovation Vision at CES 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
HD Hyundai keynote shared its vision to expand innovation from ocean to land at CES. Introduced its three main goals,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php