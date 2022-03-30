Oceaneering Announces Dates for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oceaneering International, Inc. (“Oceaneering”) (NYSE:OII) announces that it will report financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The earnings release will be available on Oceaneering’s website at www.oceaneering.com.

Oceaneering also has scheduled a conference call and webcast related to its first quarter results for Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested parties may listen to the call through a webcast link posted in the Investor Relations section of Oceaneering’s website. A replay of the conference call will be made available on the website approximately two hours after the live call concludes.

Oceaneering is a global technology company delivering engineered services and products and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries.

For more information on Oceaneering, please visit www.oceaneering.com.

Contacts

Mark Peterson



Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Oceaneering International, Inc.



713-329-4507



investorrelations@oceaneering.com