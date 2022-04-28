Ocean Aero Announces Partnership with KAUST and Shelf Subsea to Advance Maritime Research in the Red Sea

GULFPORT, Miss.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ocean Aero, a manufacturer and service provider of ocean-going Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicles (AUSVs), is excited to announce its latest partnership with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), one of Saudi Arabia’s preeminent centers of academia, research, and development, and Saudi Shelf Subsea, part of the Shelf Subsea Group of companies headquartered in Perth, Australia with extensive operations in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.





The trilateral partnership will center on novel maritime research in the Red Sea and has several core tenets: (1) applied research on tailored payloads for Saudi-specific applications with a number of the Kingdom’s maritime organizations, (2) exploration of advanced concept development utilizing existing and joint IP, and (3) continued execution of scientific services with a fleet of Ocean Aero’s TRITON AUSVs.

“We couldn’t be happier to work alongside the oceanographers, researchers, and marine scientists at KAUST. By providing a platform to reach deeper into data collection in the Red Sea than ever before, we’re able to do more science for less resources in a safe, consistent, and reliable way. With Shelf Subsea’s expertise in maritime operations, we have the perfect partner to execute the launch, recovery, data processing, and maintenance of the TRITON fleet.”

— Kevin Decker, CEO of Ocean Aero

“Saudi Shelf Subsea Solutions are excited to be involved in bringing innovative and new technologies to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the scientific research community and major project developments along the Red Sea. The collaborative approach between key stakeholders will continue to drive technology advances, and we are proud to be working closely with KAUST and Ocean Aero on immediate and future initiatives, as well as supporting some of the key developments within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which are integral to achieving Vision 2030.”

— HRH Prince Faisal Bin Bandar Bin Sultan Al Saud, Chairman Saudi Shelf Subsea Solutions

“In response to the UN Ocean Decade and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, KAUST is further dedicating itself to Red Sea research. This collaboration is just one of many of our efforts reflecting this goal. We are very excited to have Ocean Aero as partners, as not only their vehicles, but their shared expertise will significantly advance this project.”

— Daniel Acevedo-Feliz, Director of KAUST Core Labs & Research Infrastructure

About Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero creates, manufactures, and distributes advanced unmanned ocean systems technology. It’s signature product—The TRITON—is the world’s first and only environmentally-powered Autonomous Underwater and Surface Vehicle (AUSV). The TRITON both sails and submerges for unparalleled ocean data collection with ready-to-deploy packages and custom payloads for an array of applications. Ocean Aero brings the ocean and its data to you, with novel hardware and software that is revolutionizing maritime exploration.

