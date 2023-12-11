Home Business Wire Obsidian Security Recognized as Strong Performer by Independent Research Firm
Recognized as a vendor providing “a single, modular platform” for SaaS Security and Posture Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–We’re thrilled to share that Obsidian Security has been named a Strong Performer while receiving the highest scores possible across five criteria in The Forrester Wave™: SaaS Security Posture Management, Q4 2023 – the first Forrester Wave(™) report to be released in the SaaS Security and Posture Management (SSPM) category.


Forrester gave the Obsidian Posture Management module the highest scores possible in the configuration drift detection and SaaS app configuration templates criteria. Additionally, the Obsidian Integration Risk Management module received the highest possible score in the connected apps criterion. Forrester also gave Obsidian the highest score possible in the IAM administration criterion supported by Obsidian Advanced Threat Mitigation module. The Forrester report recognized Obsidian as a vendor providing “a single, modular platform” for SaaS Security and Posture Management.

The Obsidian Advanced Threat Mitigation module covers authentication monitoring and remediation, which includes unusual login, impossible travel, no multifactor authentication, password expiration, and session keepalive management.

“We are thrilled and humbled to receive recognition from Forrester. To us, this acknowledgment as a Strong Performer is for our commitment to building the category-leading solution supported by a single platform. Our underlying architecture, built on a graph database, allows us to innovate rapidly and have deep context on what matters to our customers. We are grateful to our customers and partners who push us to be better every day, as we believe is evidenced by Obsidian receiving the highest possible score in the adoption criterion,” said Hasan Imam, CEO, Obsidian Security.

Obsidian raised Series C of $90 million in 2022 from Menlo Ventures, Institutional Venture Partners and Norwest Venture Partners with participation from Greylock Partners, Wing Ventures and Google Ventures. Obsidian customers include Fortune 500 banks, asset managers, insurers, telcos, high tech, healthcare providers, media companies. As a global company, Obsidian currently serves over 175 customers with offices across North America, Europe, Middle East, and Australia, with plans to support more countries in Asia Pacific in 2024.

With this recognition, Obsidian Security will continue to set the standard for SSPM. With a focus on tangible capabilities and robust security measures, Obsidian remains a trusted partner for organizations seeking top-tier SSPM solutions.

About Obsidian Security

Obsidian Security is the premier security solution designed to drastically reduce the attack surface area of SaaS applications by 80% on average. With contextual user activity data, configuration posture, and a rich understanding of 3rd party integrations in SaaS, the Obsidian platform reduces incident response times by 10x and streamlines compliance with internal policies and industry regulations. Notable Fortune 500 companies trust Obsidian Security to secure SaaS applications, such as Salesforce, GitHub, ServiceNow, Workday, and Atlassian. Headquartered in Southern California, Obsidian Security is a privately held company backed by Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Greylock Partners, IVP, GV, and Wing. For more information, visit www.obsidiansecurity.com.

