Oblong Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call for March 29, 2022

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oblong, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBLG) (“Oblong” or the “Company”), the award-winning maker of multi-stream collaboration solutions, today announced that the Company will release results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

During the conference call the company will provide a business update along with a slide presentation. Please visit the webcast link below.

Conference Call Information:

Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022



Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)



Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 888 475 4499



Dial in Number for International Callers: +1 346 248 7799



Please Reference Conference ID: 915 5604 8465

Please click the link below to join the webinar:



https://oblong.zoom.us/j/91556048465?pwd=RW1meGhoTDViK1pDTktzYUl2dGRBQT09

Passcode: 383902

Participating on the call will be Peter Holst, CEO, and David Clark, CFO. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on March 29, 2022 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay: https://oblong.zoom.us/j/91556048465?pwd=RW1meGhoTDViK1pDTktzYUl2dGRBQT09

Passcode: 383902

About Oblong, Inc.

Oblong (Nasdaq: OBLG) provides innovative and patented technologies that change the way people work, create, and communicate. Oblong’s flagship product Mezzanine™ is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. Oblong supplies Mezzanine systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and is a Cisco Solutions Plus integration partner. For more information, visit Oblong’s website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact

David Clark



investors@oblong.com

(213) 683-8863 ext 2205