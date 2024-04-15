Object First Recognized on CRN’s Storage 100 List for 2024

Developer of Ootbi highlighted for innovation in data recovery and resiliency, as well as dedication to building strategic channel partnerships

BEVERLY, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Object First, the developer of Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability), the ransomware-proof backup storage appliance purpose-built for Veeam®, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named it on the 2024 Storage 100 list in the Data Recovery, Observability, and Resiliency category. This list recognizes storage vendors that help channel partners stay ahead of the curve with transformative products and services.





As over 3-in-4 organizations (85%) suffered at least one ransomware attack in 2023, it’s never been more crucial for companies to prioritize ransomware resiliency to protect their most valuable asset – their data. Ootbi by Object First delivers a secure, simple, and powerful backup storage solution for Veeam customers that doesn’t require security expertise, making immutable object storage more accessible to the IT market. Designed around zero trust security principles, the solution is recognized for its ability to reduce data loss, downtime, and financial impact from ransomware attacks.

“Cyber criminals are persistently targeting backup storage, underscoring the importance of the work that Object First and the other companies on CRN’s Storage 100 list are doing,” said David Bennett, CEO, Object First. “The market needs innovative solutions that can keep up with today’s threat landscape while remaining simple and cost-effective to fit within budget and skills constraints. We’re honored to be included on the list just over a year after Ootbi’s launch and are excited to continue to work with our excellent channel partners to bring ransomware-proof backup storage to more Veeam customers.”

CRN’s editorial team selected the companies on this year’s Storage 100 for their consistent dedication to advancing storage technology innovation and building strategic channel partnerships that strengthen their offerings in the market.

Solution providers rely on the Storage 100 as an invaluable resource when seeking vendors who understand partner needs in the complex storage market. Companies on the list are industry leaders in software-defined storage, data recovery, observability and resiliency, and storage components.

“CRN’s 2024 Storage 100 list spotlights vendors leading the industry in storage innovation with a strong focus on channel partnerships,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “We are pleased to recognize these trailblazers in storage and honor how their technology advancements pave the way to partner success across the channel.”

The CRN Storage 100 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/storage100.

To learn more about Object First, please visit objectfirst.com and follow them on LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Object First

Ransomware-proof and immutable out-of-the-box, Ootbi by Object First delivers secure, simple, and powerful backup storage for Veeam® customers. The appliance can be racked, stacked, and powered in 15-minutes. Ootbi is built on immutable object storage technology designed and optimized for unbeatable backup and recovery performance. Eliminate the need to sacrifice performance and simplicity to meet budget constraints with Ootbi by Object First.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by over 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. The Channel Company logo is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Press

Gabrielle Redwine



PAN Communications for Object First



objectfirst@pancomm.com

Kristin DaSilva



The Channel Company



kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com