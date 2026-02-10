Object First Achieves 183% Year-Over-Year Bookings Growth in 2025

Second consecutive year of triple-digit growth across bookings, customers, and channel partners

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Object First, the ransomware-proof on-premises backup storage company, today announced a second consecutive year of triple-digit worldwide bookings growth, with a 183% year-over-year increase in 2025. This marks the company’s strongest year to date since it launched in 2023, and reflects increased global demand for secure, simple, and powerful immutable backup storage for Veeam® as the best defense against ransomware.

Accelerated Global Adoption

Throughout 2025, the company saw record expansion across international markets led by EMEA, where bookings grew 515% year-over-year. The Americas continued to scale with 125% bookings growth over the same period. The number of six-figure and above deals grew 250% worldwide year-over-year.

Object First grew its global customer base in 2025 by 193% year-over-year and expanded its transacting partners by 215%.

Product and Platform Innovations

Over the past year, Object First strengthened its product offerings with expanded capacity, new deployment models, and enhanced security and performance to help Veeam customers become cyber resilient with simple, absolutely immutable backup storage. This included:

20, 40, 432 terabyte (TB) appliances purpose-built for Veeam that provide organizations of any size access to ransomware-proof, immutable backup storage scaling up to 7 petabytes (PB).

Object First Ootbi Mini, a compact immutable storage appliance designed for remote and branch offices (ROBO), edge environments, and small businesses, ransomware-proofs local Veeam backup data and is available in 8,16, and 24 TB capacities.

A flexible pay-per-use Consumption model that allows customers to choose between a CapEx purchase or a subscription that eliminates upfront investment and hardware refresh costs.

Consumption model that allows customers to choose between a CapEx purchase or a subscription that eliminates upfront investment and hardware refresh costs. Performance and security software updates, including 10-20% faster data ingest and restore speeds in Object First firmware version 1.6.

Honeypot, a new feature in version 1.7, provides an early warning of cyberthreats targeting Veeam Backup and Replication (VBR). Honeypot deploys a decoy VBR environment on a securely segmented part of an Object First appliance and sends alerts when suspicious activity is detected.

Beta of Fleet Manager, a cloud -based application that allows customers to monitor their entire fleet of Object First appliances from a single dashboard. Fleet Manager provides customized organization of clusters, and granular monitoring and reporting on hardware health and utilization. Current customers interested in participating in the beta program can sign up here.

“In 2025, we saw a global shift in awareness that immutable backup storage is the best defense against ransomware,” said David Bennett, CEO, Object First. “Our momentum grew throughout the year, and we ended Q4 with every sales territory recording its highest quarterly bookings ever. We continue to engage in the field with a growing number of channel partners, and their ability to collaborate and scale with us makes this success possible.”

Industry Accolades

The company’s continued investment in the Object First Partner Program, including expanded enablement and flexible sales options, earned it a spot in the 2025 CRN® Partner Program Guide. Additional 2025 awards included “Immutable Storage Company of the Year” and “Editor’s Choice” at the Storage Awards in London for the second consecutive year; and “Top InfoSec Innovator” and “Data Security Trailblazer” from Cyber Defense Magazine.

Supporting Quotes

Tyler Jacobson, Network and Security Analyst, Argus Research

“Thanks to our partnership with Object First, we are confident that the integrity of our on-prem disaster recovery is iron-clad. We were also particularly impressed by the quick and easy implementation process and the ongoing support provided by Object First.”

Bob Evans, Senior Engineer Cloud Services, DataServ

“If someone has Veeam and doesn’t yet have an immutable backup solution—or even if they are using another immutable solution—I would encourage you to take a look at Object First. In my experience and research, it is well worth the price for that simple peace of mind."

Adam Kirby, Chief Commercial Officer, HybrIT

“By leveraging the increased efficiency and rapid installation of Object First, HybrIT has cut overall implementation and onboarding time for new customers from days to just hours.”

