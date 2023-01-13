<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Oatey Co. appoints Jamie Clapper to the newly created position of Vice...
Business Wire

Oatey Co. appoints Jamie Clapper to the newly created position of Vice President, eCommerce

di Business Wire

Fifteen-year veteran of the retail merchandising field, Clapper will lead eCommerce strategy across Oatey.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Jamie Clapper will serve in the newly created post of Vice President, eCommerce, for the company. Reporting to Brian DiVincenzo, Oatey Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Clapper is charged with leading and growing eCommerce strategy in collaboration with various departments across the entire Oatey organization.


In addition to growing the Oatey eCommerce team, Clapper will foster customer relationships to better understand opportunities and efficiencies for an effective omni-channel experience.

“With more than 15 years of experience in eCommerce, Jamie is an accomplished leader with a deep knowledge of eCommerce strategy and digital merchandising,” says DiVincenzo. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our omnichannel eCommerce footprint, and I look forward to the impact she will make at Oatey.”

Based in Northeast Ohio, Clapper holds a bachelor’s degree in Product Development from The Ohio State University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts

John O’Reilly

Madelyn Young

Greenhouse Digital + PR

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com
madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com
708.428.6385

Articoli correlati

There is a Bright Future for Private 5G in Enterprises

Business Wire Business Wire -
New 5G Americas white paper focuses on evolution of enterprise cellular private network deployment models, RAN technologies, mobility, security,...
Continua a leggere

Planet and NASA Harvest Launch Commercial Partnership to Enable and Advance Food Security Offering to Deliver Policy-Grade Agricultural Assessments

Business Wire Business Wire -
Satellite analyses could play a key role in mitigating food insecurity SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading...
Continua a leggere

North America Silicon EPI Wafer Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Epitaxial Wafers in Consumer Electronics Bolsters Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "North America Silicon EPI Wafer Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis - Wafer...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

There is a Bright Future for Private 5G in Enterprises

Business Wire