Oatey Co. appoints Jamie Clapper to the newly created position of Vice President, eCommerce

Fifteen-year veteran of the retail merchandising field, Clapper will lead eCommerce strategy across Oatey.

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced that Jamie Clapper will serve in the newly created post of Vice President, eCommerce, for the company. Reporting to Brian DiVincenzo, Oatey Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, Clapper is charged with leading and growing eCommerce strategy in collaboration with various departments across the entire Oatey organization.





In addition to growing the Oatey eCommerce team, Clapper will foster customer relationships to better understand opportunities and efficiencies for an effective omni-channel experience.

“With more than 15 years of experience in eCommerce, Jamie is an accomplished leader with a deep knowledge of eCommerce strategy and digital merchandising,” says DiVincenzo. “Her expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand our omnichannel eCommerce footprint, and I look forward to the impact she will make at Oatey.”

Based in Northeast Ohio, Clapper holds a bachelor’s degree in Product Development from The Ohio State University.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

