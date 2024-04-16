Oak Ridge National Laboratory Collaborates with IonQ to Drive Critical U.S. Infrastructure Improvements

ORNL will leverage IonQ’s quantum technology to help solve power grid challenges in the U.S.

COLLEGE PARK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, announced today a collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) to explore how quantum technology can be used to modernize the power grid. This research initiative, funded by the United States Department of Energy, underscores IonQ’s continued commitment to solving the world’s most complex and impactful problems using quantum computers.





The U.S. power grid is challenged by increased demand and a proliferation of energy sources, increasing the need for innovative solutions that can address both optimization and security challenges. The collaboration between IonQ and ORNL will help businesses develop practical quantum hybrid applications that leverage both classical and quantum resources.

“Modernizing the U.S. power grid is a priority; failing to do so will impact both daily American life and our national security,” said IonQ Chief Revenue Officer Rima Alameddine. “We believe that quantum technologies will ultimately enhance the resilience, reliability, and security of the US power grid. By partnering with ORNL on this Department of Energy project, we are working to pioneer quantum solutions to enable stronger and more efficient power systems for future generations.”

“A next-generation power grid requires new operational and planning capabilities so companies can make better decisions about infrastructure investment over several decades to meet the country’s energy goals,” said Suman Debnath, who is leading the project along with Warren Grice for ORNL.“ This collaboration will enable us to significantly accelerate grid modernization and provides an opportunity to address critical challenges in our energy infrastructure and pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient future.”

“Quantum computing represents a revolutionary leap in problem-solving capabilities, and we’re eager to bring these capabilities to the energy sector,” said Ariel Braunstein, SVP, Product and Applications for IonQ. “Our aim is to leverage quantum technology to drive tangible advancements in grid optimization and security, and through this collaboration, we hope to uncover practical solutions that will significantly enhance our energy infrastructure.”

IonQ’s work is supported by the GRID-Q project, part of DOE’s Grid Modernization Initiative, as well as ORNL’s Quantum Computing User Program, which provides access to state-of-the-art quantum computers for testing real-world applications, like control of the power grid, that provide valuable insights into their readiness and impact.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc. is a leader in quantum computing that delivers high-performance systems capable of solving the world’s largest and most complex commercial and research use cases. IonQ’s current generation quantum computer, IonQ Forte, is the latest in a line of cutting-edge systems, boasting 36 algorithmic qubits. The company’s innovative technology and rapid growth were recognized in Fast Company’s 2023 Next Big Things in Tech List and Deloitte’s 2023 Technology Fast 500™ List, respectively. Available through all major cloud providers, IonQ is making quantum computing more accessible and impactful than ever before. Learn more at IonQ.com.

