o9 Solutions Streamlines Supply Chain Operations at Indofil Industries

The implementation enables Indofil to transform its planning and supply chain processes to respond better to market changes

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced the go-live of the o9 Digital Brain Platform for Indofil Industries Limited, which encompasses the digital transformation of their business planning and supply chain processes.

Indofil Industries Limited is a leading producer and supplier of Agro-Chemicals and Specialty and Performance Chemicals with a global presence, exporting its products to more than 120 countries.

The o9 Digital Brain platform implementation enables Indofil to improve its efficiency and allows the organization to gain end-to-end visibility across its supply chain operations. In addition, it enables the organization to conduct real-time planning and evaluate multiple scenarios.

“There was a pressing need to adopt a robust digital technology platform to future-proof our business against increased market volatility and supply chain disruptions. The o9 Digital Brain platform enables us to respond to short lead times, market trends, and changes in consumer behaviour in an agile manner by leveraging accurate data and real-time market knowledge with leading indicators of demand,” said Sandeep Baxla, Senior Vice President, Indofil Industries Limited.

The Digital Supply Chain program covered end-to-end supply chain operations with the o9 project team working in close coordination with the Indofil cross-functional team consisting of Supply Chain, Sales and Distribution, Marketing, Manufacturing, Finance, Commercial, IT, and Analytics professionals. Accenture provided consulting support for the program, helping in business process re-engineering and setting up core supply chain processes.

“The o9 platform implementation reflects a strong technology partnership between o9 and Indofil, resulting in exceptional time to value for the client. The fact that the project implementation was kicked off during the pandemic and was mostly managed remotely is a testament to the strength of o9 project implementation methodology, which is designed to seamlessly deliver the solution on time, at large organizations. The o9 platform offers end-to-end integrated business planning to help Indofil reduce effort, optimize resources and automate its supply chain processes,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, Managing Director – India, o9 Solutions.

