o9 Solutions Drives Digital Supply Chain Transformation at Berger Paints

BANGALORE, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI-powered platform provider for integrated business planning and decision-making, today announced the go-live of its Supply Chain Management Solution for Berger Paints India Limited, one of the largest paint companies in the world.

This marks a significant milestone in Berger Paints’ digital transformation journey, as it enables the organization to gain end-to-end visibility into its supply chain operations. o9 was selected as the go-to platform by Berger Paints after a thorough evaluation of the various options available in the market.

With o9 Solutions’ platform implementation, demand and supply management at Berger has undergone a radical transformation. Through the o9 platform, Berger gains data-driven decision-making capabilities across its key supply chain processes including procurement, inventory management and distribution, as well as improvements to its demand planning and S&OP. The o9 platform enables Berger to track real-time data related to demand and supply events, allowing supply chain operations to be optimized.

“The volatility of markets globally, fuelled by the pandemic, necessitates greater real-time visibility into our supply chain operations. o9 Solutions has helped us build an informed, accurate, and quick decision-making process based on actionable insights into our core planning processes, providing us with greater resilience against market changes and control over our supply chain,” said Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints India Limited.

The project team successfully navigated the complexities of the implementation involving multiple touchpoints and delivered the project within the timeline, with active engagement of both the o9 and Berger teams. The project go live has been successful through its onboarding phase, and has been accepted by stakeholders from Sales, Supply Chain, Procurement, and Manufacturing teams at Berger.

“The digital technology partnership between o9 Solutions, Inc. and Berger Paints India Ltd., is a testament to the fact that a vast array of opportunities awaits businesses that transform raw data into knowledge. We are committed to helping organizations gain more visibility into their operations, achieve predictable outcomes, plan ahead of time, and reduce waste and effort. Our goal is to enable them to leverage data-driven insights to make the right business decisions,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, Managing Director, o9 Solutions India.

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modeling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

