o9 Solutions’ Anusha Sharma Named a 2022 Pros to Know Winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, today announced that Anusha Sharma, Senior Vice President, has been named a 2022 Pros to Know winner by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. Sharma was nominated and ultimately chosen as a winner for her work in designing and executing strategic planning & analytics programs that have yielded significant improvements in productivity, forecast accuracy, inventory levels, fulfillment and overall quality of decision-making for some of the world’s largest enterprises.

o9’s tremendous growth — underscored by a threefold-plus increase in year-over-year Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from new customers in 2021 compared to 2020 — is a testament to the success of value-delivery programs led by Sharma. She joined the company at its inception and has witnessed its growth trajectory to become a tech unicorn valued at $2.7 billion. In her role, Sharma has been instrumental in supporting o9 clients through their digital transformation journeys by designing and deploying cross-functional integrated business planning capabilities that improve the quality and speed of decision-making. Over the course of her nearly 20-year career, Sharma has worked in cross functional areas like demand planning, channel management, supply planning, revenue management, customer collaboration, sales & operations planning.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive and to be recognised among a prestigious list of leaders who are working to help businesses turn their supply chains into a competitive advantage,” Sharma said. “This past year has upended global supply chain ecosystems. It’s imperative for planning teams to effectively respond to changing market conditions by using cutting-edge digital technologies. Many of the world’s largest and most complex organizations have turned to o9’s AI-powered Digital Brain platform to help them transform and scale their supply chain, commercial, and integrated business planning capabilities.”

More than 360 nominations were submitted for the 2022 Pros to Know, which marks the most ever since the award program’s inception, according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This year’s list includes influential individuals and teams from software vendors and service providers, consulting firms, academic institutions, and professional development organizations.

“One of o9’s original employees, Anusha’s contributions to the company are both vast and extraordinary,” said Vikas Goel, Chief Customer Officer, o9 Solutions. “Not only has she served a critical role in building o9’s client management practice globally, she has been unwavering in her commitment to helping our customers take on end-to-end digital transformation of their business models by combining technology, data science, people, and processes. This approach sets the stage for very significant value delivery at a time when companies in all industries are facing the complexities of today’s changing economic landscape. We are very proud of Anusha’s accomplishments and congratulate her on this exciting honor.”

Go to www.SDCExec.com to read more about Sharma and view the full list of 2022 Pros to Know winners. To learn more about o9, visit www.o9solutions.com.

