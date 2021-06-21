o9 Solutions and vTradEx successfully entered Chinese market

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–o9 Solutions, a premier AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, and vTradEx, the leading brand of intelligent, mobile internet and hybrid cloud solutions in supply chain execution, have successfully jointly entered the Chinese market. The partnership, which was announced in 2020, has already proved to be extremely valuable to Chinese customers.

o9 selected vTradEx as its official reseller for the Chinese market. The joint team has already started deploying two customer projects in China, ABInBev and Schaeffler. The ability to execute and deliver value to multiple customers in the consumer goods and manufacturing industries has proven to be a success. Both companies have experienced consultants in the supply chain planning area and the delivery team is expected to grow more than threefold to accommodate the high demand in China. o9 and vTradEx will continue to invest and help Chinese companies accelerate their digital transformation process.

Meng-Huai Chen, president of vTradEx said: “o9’s AI-based supply chain planning brings the digital brain to Chinese enterprises, which is a significant landmark in the new digital transforming era. vTradEx has thrived in China for more than 20 years. Our solid customer-based and more than 500 experienced consultants provide enormous resource leverages, and together with o9, we will create certainty out of the uncertain business environment for Chinese enterprises.”

“We are very proud of our partnership with vTradEx,” said Igor Rikalo, COO of o9 Solutions. “vTradEx is an established and highly knowledgeable partner for the Chinese market. Together, we have proven to our Chinese customers that we can deliver tremendous value in complex supply chain environments, by deploying for them the latest planning and decision-making technology. Using our Enterprise Knowledge Graph, we provide rich modeling capabilities to power next generation business applications that help turn data into knowledge and enable enterprises to make smarter decisions.”

About o9 Solutions, Inc.

o9 Solutions is a leading AI-powered platform for integrated business planning and decision-making for the enterprise. Whether it is driving demand, aligning demand and supply, or optimizing commercial initiatives, any planning process can be made faster and smarter with o9’s AI-powered digital solutions. Bringing together technology innovations—such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces and cloud-based delivery—into one platform. For more information, please visit www.o9solutions.com.

About vTradEx

Founded in 2001, vTradEx is the leading provider of intelligent cloud solutions that redefine supply chain execution for global organizations operating in China. Our mission is to empower the enterprise supply chain by using cloud technology for logistics digital transformation and enable them to make better, more responsive supply chain decisions. vTradEx has delivered a TMS platform to support the transportation ecosystem as well as a WMS for highly automated warehouses for more than 1200 of the world’s leading companies, including CPG, retail, pharmaceuticals, apparel and fashion, automotive, high-tech, manufacturing and logistics companies. By bringing this ecosystem of shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers to the cloud, vTradEx enables end-to-end visibility, connectivity, and efficiency to the trading partners. This helps our customers to cut costs and gain an unparalleled advantage. vTradEx was named among the Honorable Mentions in Gartner Magic Quadrant Survey for TMS and WMS software globally.

