O2 Investment Partners Unveils Azureon: A Premier Pool Services Platform with Strategic Leadership Appointments

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.– O2 Investment Partners is excited to announce the official branding of its pool services platform, established in June 2024. This platform unites five esteemed pool service companies: The Aqua Doctor (www.theaquadoctor.com), Chaikin Ultimate Pools (www.chaikinultimategroup.com), Cool Pool & Spa (www.coolpool.com), Gorlin Pools and Spas (www.gorlinpools.com), and Rainbow Pools (www.rainbowpools.com), under the name Azureon.





The vision of bringing together the premier companies, personalities, and leaders in the swimming pool industry has led to the formation of Azureon!

Azureon will provide unparalleled experiences for associates, customers, future partners, and suppliers. Our mission is to create a market leader in pool care, and we are actively seeking like-minded companies to join our platform.

To lead this initiative, we are assembling a distinguished senior leadership team, including two key appointments who bring unparalleled expertise and industry influence:

Chief Operating Officer (COO) – Isaac Keselman: As the founder and CEO of The Aqua Doctor, Isaac is renowned for building one of the most efficient and high-performing companies in the pool industry. His leadership extends to various industry associations, including his current role as Vice President of the Northeast Spa and Pool Association (NESPA). As COO, Isaac will drive organic growth, implement best practices, work with our supplier partners, and enhance operational efficiencies across the Azureon platform, ensuring our brands deliver an exceptional customer experience.

Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) – Kyle Chaikin: An established and respected leader in the swimming pool industry, Kyle serves as the President of Chaikin Ultimate Pools and is the immediate Past President of NESPA; Kyle currently sits on the Board of Directors of the Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA). Kyle is uniquely positioned to spearhead our business development efforts with a vast network and decades of service in industry associations. He will leverage his connections to recruit strategic partners and identify growth opportunities, further strengthening Azureon’s market position. Kyles’s heart and soul have been the driving force behind the formation of Azureon, making him the clear choice to introduce and share our initiatives while seeking out like-minded industry professionals to elevate our industry.

The combined expertise of this leadership team, enhanced by Isaac and Kyle’s leadership and insights, positions Azureon for success and value creation for all stakeholders.

William Laffrey of O2 Investment Partners commented, “Today’s news regarding the Azureon brand name and leadership appointments reflects all the hard work that has already gone into establishing the business as a leader in the pool care industry. We are excited for what the future holds and confident that this is the right team to meet and exceed our goals.”

About Azureon



Azureon is a leading provider of pool care services in the United States. With five locations across two states, Azureon provides a comprehensive suite of services, including pool maintenance, repair, upgrades, renovations, and design/build solutions to customers across the Northeast.

About O2 Investment Partners



O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to creating shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership, and alignment of interest with management. For additional information, please visit www.o2investment.com.

