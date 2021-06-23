O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces New Specifications and Demos, First Open Test and Integration Centers and Its June 29 Industry Summit

33 new or updated O-RAN specifications released since March 2021

First European Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC) hosted by Deutsche Telekom and TIM

36 new O-RAN demonstrations available at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition by June 29, 2021

Save the date for the O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Summit on June 29, 2021

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ORAN–O-RAN ALLIANCE welcomes stc as its new operator member, building up the world-wide community of 29 mobile network operators committed to deployment of open and intelligent Radio Access Networks (RAN).





On June 17, 2021, the O-RAN ALLIANCE published another 33 specification documents, including 11 new titles. Among others these new specifications include:

Management interface, timing and synchronization for Transport

The baseline for Non-Real-Time Radio Intelligent Controller (Non-RT RIC) and Near-Real-Time RIC Architecture and interfaces (E2, A1, F1/X2/Xn)

Certification and badging guidelines and parts of end-to-end, inter-operability and conformance testing

For more details on the new specifications, please check this O-RAN blog post. To download O-RAN specifications, please proceed to www.o-ran.org/specifications.

First European Open Test and Integration Centers Hosted by Deutsche Telekom and TIM

The O-RAN ALLIANCE approved the first two European Open Test and Integration Centers (OTIC):

European OTIC in Berlin hosted by Deutsche Telekom

European OTIC in Torino hosted by TIM

OTICs provide a collaborative, open, and impartial working environment to ensure consistency and quality of testing of O-RAN products and solutions.

“It is great to see the momentum in adoption of O-RAN based solutions,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, COO of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Technology Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “OTICs will play an important role in managing the complex interoperability scenarios and related integration cost, and accelerate O-RAN product commercialization in large network solutions.”

36 New O-RAN Demonstrations

O-RAN ALLIANCE is excited to announce the release of 36 demos to be showcased at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition by June 29, 2021. Five of these demos will also be presented at the MWC Barcelona exhibition by:

Parallel Wireless at Hall 5, Booth 515

at Rohde & Schwarz at Hall 6, Booth B30

at Sageran, presenting 3 demos at Hall 7, Booth 7N50

More companies are presenting their demos in the virtual form: Analog Devices, Arm, Astri, Baicells, Capgemini, China Mobile, CIG, Comba Telecom, H3C, Intel, IS-Wireless, ITRI, Juniper Networks, Keysight, Lenovo, NEC, Netcracker, Nokia, Nvidia, NXP, O-RAN Software Community, Parallel Wireless, Pegatron, Radisys, Rohde & Schwarz, Qualcomm, Sageran, Siemens EDA, TIM, T&W, VIAVI Solutions, WindRiver.

For more details on these demos, please read our blog post.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Summit on June 29, 2021

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next Industry Summit on June 29th. The 90 minute live virtual session will provide exclusive insights from top executives that are driving the rapid advances in the O-RAN space. During the panel discussion speakers from AirHop Communications, AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Facebook, Mavenir, Nokia, Rakuten Mobile, TIM, VIAVI and VMware will share their views on key topics including Open RAN Commercialization, Open RAN Security and Performance. The summit will conclude with a live Q&A where the audience can submit their questions for the panelists. Join the event at www.o-ran.org/events.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN standards will enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks will at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information please visit www.o-ran.org.

