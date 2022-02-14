O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces New Demonstrations of O-RAN Technology and Details of its Industry Briefing at MWC Barcelona

O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Briefing on March 1, 2022

46 new O-RAN demos with 22 at MWC Barcelona 2022

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ORAN–O-RAN ALLIANCE welcomes Mobifone as its newest operator member.

O-RAN ALLIANCE Industry Briefing, March 1, 2022 at MWC Barcelona

O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to hold its next industry event on March 1, 2022 from 17:05-17:50 CET at MWC Barcelona 2022, hosted by Deutsche Telekom at Hall 3 Stand 3M31. The event will include:

Keynote from Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Chief Technology Officer of AT&T

Industry panel discussion on O-RAN Radio Intelligent Controllers and SMO, and on O-RAN security

46 demos of O-RAN technology prepared for MWC Barcelona 2022 or the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition

O-RAN ALLIANCE is excited to announce 46 new demonstrations of O-RAN solutions, with 22 planned to be presented at the MWC Barcelona 2022 exhibition. Many of those demos plus an additional 24 demos will be available online at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition.

Intelligent RAN control demonstrations at MWC Barcelona include:

Ericsson presents its approach to SMO as an enabler of automation and value creation in the context of open innovation with rApps. Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform provides multi-vendor and multi-technology support for RAN and empowers CSPs to accelerate in the automation journey and materialize its benefits from day one. Visit the demo at Hall 2 Stand 2O60 (Ericsson).

Open RAN demonstrations at MWC Barcelona include:

AccelerComm is demonstrating a fully compliant O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer (AAL) Forward Error Correction (FEC) product for the Xilinx Telco Accelerator cards. This carrier-grade product enables AccelerComm’s high performance 5G NR LDPC encoding and decoding IP solutions to be rapidly and efficiently used as hardware accelerators in industry standard servers across a PCIe bus using the O-RAN AAL interface. Visit the demo at Hall 7 Stand 7C24 (AccelerComm).

Additional 24 demos will be showcased at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition by: Auray, Baicells, Capgemini, Comba Telecom, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Groundhog, iConNext, Intel, IP Infusion, IPLOOK, IS-Wireless, ITRI, Keysight, LIONS Technology, Mavenir, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Pegatron, Radisys, Telefonica, TIM, University of Utah, VIAVI Solutions, Vodafone, Wind River and WNC.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN standards will enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks will at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

