O-RAN ALLIANCE Announces its Release 002, New Specifications and 2022 Global PlugFests

Release 002 of O-RAN Minimum Viable Plan focuses on enabling Open RAN Intelligence

40 O-RAN specifications published since November 2021

Two O-RAN Global PlugFests planned in 2022 to extend the testing and integration

First O-RAN specification submitted to become ETSI Publicly Available Specification (PAS)

BONN, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–O-RAN ALLIANCE:





Release 002 of O-RAN Minimum Viable Plan

In 2021, O-RAN ALLIANCE introduced a new initiative describing how its specifications combine to form the first Release of O-RAN Minimum Viable Plan. This plan delivers the specifications needed by the open RAN ecosystem to create products that meet the highest priority needs of operators.

O-RAN Release 001 focused on creating Open Interfaces that include Open Fronthaul, transport, hardware and cloud.

The new O-RAN Release 002 focuses on enabling Open Intelligence. Features in Release 002 include specifications for Traffic Steering, Quality of Service and Quality of Experience Optimization, RAN Slicing, and Service Management and Orchestration.

40 O-RAN specifications published since November 2021

O-RAN ALLIANCE has released another set of technical specifications for open and intelligent RAN. 4 new specification titles comprise:

O-RAN R1 interface: General Aspects and Principles v1.0

O-RAN A1 interface: Test Specification v1.0

O-RAN Acceleration Abstraction Layer High-PHY Profiles v1.0

O-RAN Security Tests Specifications v1.0

Another 36 technical documents have been updated with extensions and new features. To learn more about the new and updated specifications, please read our web announcement. To access the O-RAN specifications, please visit our website.

Two O-RAN Global PlugFests planned in 2022

Building on the successful O-RAN Global PlugFest 2021, the O-RAN ALLIANCE plans to organize two global PlugFests in 2022 for its member companies and institutions. Offering two PlugFests will better accommodate the expanding work on integration and commercialization of the O-RAN solutions.

First O-RAN specification submitted to become ETSI Publicly Available Specification (PAS)

Throughout 2021, the O-RAN ALLIANCE extended its interactions with other industry bodies and standards development organizations. As one example, first O-RAN specification – the O-RAN Fronthaul Control, User and Synchronization Plane Specification – has been submitted for potential adoption by the ETSI Technical Committee Mobile Standards Group through the ETSI PAS process. Additional O-RAN specifications are being planned for future submissions to the ETSI PAS process.

About O-RAN ALLIANCE

The O-RAN ALLIANCE is a world-wide community of more than 300 mobile operators, vendors, and research & academic institutions operating in the Radio Access Network (RAN) industry. As the RAN is an essential part of any mobile network, the O-RAN ALLIANCE’s mission is to re-shape the industry towards more intelligent, open, virtualized and fully interoperable mobile networks. The new O-RAN specifications will enable a more competitive and vibrant RAN supplier ecosystem with faster innovation to improve user experience. O-RAN based mobile networks will at the same time improve the efficiency of RAN deployments as well as operations by the mobile operators. To achieve this, the O-RAN ALLIANCE publishes new RAN specifications, releases open software for the RAN, and supports its members in integration and testing of their implementations.

For more information please visit www.o-ran.org.

Contacts

For more information, contact:

O-RAN ALLIANCE PR Contact

Zbynek Dalecky



pr@o-ran.org

O-RAN ALLIANCE e.V.



Buschkauler Weg 27



53347 Alfter/Germany